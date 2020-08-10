The county recorded three new COVID-19 deaths in the past week, but no new hospitalizations.
Data posted Monday by the County Health Services Department showed that 53 residents of Santa Cruz County had died so far during the pandemic, up from 50 on Aug. 3. The number of reported hospitalizations – 131 – remained unchanged since July 30.
Meanwhile, the county confirmed just 63 new cases – an average of nine per day – in the week leading up to Monday. A total of 2,671 local residents had experienced a confirmed infection as of Aug. 10, according to the health services department.
However, the results of the more than 1,900 tests administered during six local test blitz events July 24 to Aug. 1 have yet to be fully reported to the state, meaning that data related to testing is not up-to-date.
On July 23, the day before the blitzes began, the state reported that 7,075 people from Santa Cruz County had been given the so-called PCR test for active infections. That number stood at 8,513 on Monday – an increase of 1,438 tests, some of which were likely given at sites other than the blitz events, and during the period prior to the start of the blitzes.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell previously told the NI that the positivity rate on tests given during the Nogales blitz appeared to be below 5 percent.
Still, the county’s overall positivity rate on PCR tests was 25.2 percent on Monday. That was down from the 28.1-percent positivity rate when the blitzes began, but still the highest among Arizona’s 15 counties by a wide margin (Yuma was next at 18.5 percent).
The need for accurate testing data took on even more importance last Friday when the Arizona Department of Education released its COVID-19 metrics for schools to meet before resuming in-person instruction.
Those county-level standards include two weeks with positivity rates below 7 percent, and a two-week decline in weekly average cases or two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 population.