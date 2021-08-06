Like those in much of the rest of the country, people facing eviction in Santa Cruz County got a reprieve this week when the federal eviction moratorium, which prevented most tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic from being expelled from their homes, was extended following a brief lapse.
After the moratorium expired on July 31, the Centers for Disease Control issued another extension of the order, with certain limitations, on Tuesday.
The eviction moratorium, which will be in effect through Oct. 3, now applies to U.S. counties that the CDC considered to be experiencing substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission within the community. That includes Santa Cruz County, despite the county’s gains against the virus and high levels of vaccinations.
“In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria – like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing – can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease,” the CDC said in its announcement.
During the period when the moratorium expired and was void from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, no new evictions were filed at Nogales Justice Court, a clerk said.
But County Constable Eddie Huerta noted that the local courts had continued to process eviction filings during the moratorium, though he held off on serving those that involved people directly impacted by the pandemic.
Still, he said that he performed one eviction on Wednesday for a person whose circumstances were not covered under the CDC eviction ban.
He added that most other local residents facing eviction had been proactive in finding assistance to pay off their housing debts, even while they’ve been covered by the moratorium. But the courts could still starting serving notice on some pending evictions as soon as the ban expires.
“We’re still processing evictions, but we’re not evicting them,” Huerta said. “But if (the moratorium) is lifted, then they don’t have to go through the whole process. That same day, once it’s lifted, they’re going to get evicted.”
Huerta added that, in an effort to help those facing eviction in the future, court personnel often guide residents to financial resources that could help them pay off certain debts.
ERUMA funds available
For those who face eviction or other financial hardships involving their housing expenses, Santa Cruz County officials are emphasizing an assistance program available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Special projects coordinator Mary Dahl said the county received a total of $500,000 through a community block grant from the Arizona Department of Housing, called the Emergency, Rent, Utility and Mortgage Assistance (ERUMA), which runs through May 2022.
As of Tuesday, a total of 14 local families had been helped through the program, with a total of approximately $43,000 going to cover their expenses associated with mortgage, rent and main utilities such as water, gas and electricity.
Dahl added that families must meet two key eligibility requirements to receive ERUMA funding: they must prove a low to moderate income, which varies by each household, and show that the financial assistance is needed due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some examples of COVID-related impacts, she said, are individuals losing their jobs or work hours due to the pandemic, someone in the family getting sick, or parents having to stay home to take care of kids during distance learning.
“There are a lot of reasons why people suffered economically because of COVID, not just job loss or getting sick. There’s a lot of reasons,” Dahl said, adding that the money is directly used to pay off individuals’ debts, rather than handing it out to families.
She added: “It’s, I think, primarily designed to stay off homelessness by paying off people’s rent and people’s mortgage so that they aren’t faced with an eviction notice or a foreclosure.”
To apply to the ERUMA program or find more information, including income requirements, click here. Or call 375-7800 and ask that a Santa Cruz County CARES application be mailed to you.