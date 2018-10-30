A 34-year-old man with local roots died after suffering a suspected heart attack while coaching a youth football game in Sahuarita last weekend.
Juan Gonzalez, a first-year assistant coach with the Sahuarita Green Valley 49ers Youth Football Organization, died during a 12U game on Saturday at Walden Grove High School, head coach George Rushing said.
Gonzalez, a Sahuarita resident who graduated from Rio Rico High School, is survived by his wife, Jamie, and his children, AJ, 13, Jaylyn, 11, and Issak, 9.
“Juan was a family man. He woke up at 2 a.m. to get to work at 4 a.m. and after he worked a 12-hour shift, he’d come home, shower and coach until 8:30 p.m.,” Rushing said. “He worked six days a week.”
Last year, Rushing said, he and Gonzalez chatted on the sidelines and made a vow to coach together this year.
“He was just an all-around good guy,” he said. “He had a quiet demeanor and he was respected by everybody.”
Gonzalez collapsed and died during the final two minutes of Saturday’s game despite the efforts of several first-responders and medical professionals in the stands, Rushing said.
The 49ers worked with Sahuarita Unified School District, Continental Elementary School District and Tucson Unified School District to make sure grief counselors were available for the kids, he said.
The 49ers have set up a GoFundMe account for the Gonzalez family and is working with the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit League in a separate fundraising effort.