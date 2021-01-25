Santa Cruz County finished 2020 with its 10th-consecutive month of double-digit unemployment, according to a report issued last week.
The report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity showed that 2,105 people sought unemployment benefits in Santa Cruz County in December 2020, while 17,258 people were officially employed that month. Those numbers translated to a 10.9-percent jobless rate for the month.
That was down a full percentage point from the 11.9-percent unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County in November 2020. But it was still the third-highest rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, better than only Yuma (12.4 percent) and Apache (12.6 percent), in December. And it continued a string of months starting in March in which the county’s jobless rate was 10.4 percent or higher.
In 2019, there were only three months – July, August and September – in which Santa Cruz County had a double-digit unemployment rate. That year, the average monthly jobless rate was 8.8 percent. In 2020, it was 11.6 percent.
Statewide in December, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.5 percent from 8 percent in November.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent in December.