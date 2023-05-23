Jando Meza scholarship

Recipients of the Jando Meza Rio Rico Alumni Association Scholarship for 2023 display their awards. Scholarship fund founder Dora Meza, at far right, presented the awards to the students.

 Photo by Shannon Enciso

Members of the Class of 2023 at Rio Rico High School amassed $4.2 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities, as well as $109,450 in local scholarships, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced.

The graduating seniors were recognized for their financial awards during the Golden Hawks Awards Ceremony on May 3.



