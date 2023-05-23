Members of the Class of 2023 at Rio Rico High School amassed $4.2 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities, as well as $109,450 in local scholarships, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced.
The graduating seniors were recognized for their financial awards during the Golden Hawks Awards Ceremony on May 3.
The Friends of SCVUSD granted $750 to the seniors whose GPA ranked in the top 5 percent of their class. They were: Ilian Islava (valedictorian), Kazandra Navarro (salutatorian), Ivanna Garcia, Atticus Birkett, Sabrina Ceja, Ishaya Shukla, Edward Racine, Lluvia Suarez, Alexa Lizarraga, Andrea Verdugo, Aniella Ruiz, Miren Miranda, David Reyes, Dior Velez, Andrea Hernandez Piña, Amy Contreras, Karla Figureroa Valdez and Airyle McIlrath.
The Tubac Rotary Club awarded $750 to Tamera Pantoja and Garcia, and $1,500 to Islava, Martin Battu, Racine, Reyes, Navarro and Jazmin Lopez. For its part, the Rio Rico Rotary Club gave $1,500 awards to Verdugo, Velez and Shukla. Lourdes Sarmiento, who was chosen as the Comeback Kid by both clubs, received $1,000 from the Tubac Rotary and $500 from the Rio Rico Rotary.
Velez received a $3,000 award from Alexa Monique Gonzales Scholarships, and Shukla, Reyes and Battu received $2,500 scholarships from South32. Navarro, Ariana Montes De Oca and Viridiana Terriquez were given $2,500 each by The Women at Quail Creek.
The Asociación de Maquiladoras de Nogales awarded $500 to Uriel Quintero and $700 each to Ceja, Hernandez Piña, Islava, Navarro, Racine, Shukla and Velez. Erick Ramirez and Sophia Renteria received $200 each from the Tubac Fire District. Real Wishes Santa Cruz County Realtors issued $500 to Shukla and $1,000 each to Pantoja and Terriquez.
The Jando Meza Rio Rico Alumni Association awarded $1,500 to Sheila Mendivil; $1,000 to Racine, Danitza Mendoza, Navarro, Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Kassandra Perez, Sophia Teso and Velez; $750 to Alejandro Flores, Jonathan Bejarano and Shukla; and $500 to Renteria.
Mendivil and Ceja received $500 each from It Takes a Big Heart. Velez and Garcia received $500 each from Bazua Builders.
The Sinclair Trust Scholarship awarded $1,000 each to Terriquez and Teso. Marco Villareal received $1,000 from the Santa Cruz Community Foundation and the Jesus Cordova Scholarship Foundation issued a $1,000 scholarship to Ceja.
Lizarraga and Velez received $10,000 each from Mariposa Community Health Center, and Velez garnered another $1,000 from the Nogales Woman’s Club. UniSource awarded $750 to Velez, Islava, Marlene Ozuna and Racine.
Atticus Birkett received an Andrea Ferrell Memorial Scholarship worth $2,500. Carlos Encinas, Jr. and Renteria each received Nogales Firefighter Local 2763 scholarships valued at $1,000. Velez received $1,000 from Rich River Athletics. David A. Alvarez and Cindy V. Muñoz Lopez received Romero-Cerezo Excellence Scholarships of $600 each.
Hernandez Piña and Reyes received $1,000 SCV35 Hall of Fame Awards. Sergio Cota and Paulina Fontes received $100 Tubac Mid-Hi Art Show Scholarships. Santa Cruz County Cowbelles awarded $1,500 each to Hannah Muñoz, Lopez and Terriquez. Muñoz also garnered the Santa Cruz County Fair Livestock Committee Scholarship of $1,000.
The following students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement: fine arts, Alfredo Haro; English, Birkett; alternative pathways, Ana Martinez Cordoba; science, Hernandez Piña; social studies, Navarro; math, Miranda; physical education, Teso; Helpful Hawk, Rafael Vasquez; foreign language, Erick Ramirez; CTE, Cindy Muñoz; and counseling, Isaac Acosta.
The Principal’s Award went to Islava, the Assistant Principal’s Awards were given to Moises Fonseca and Miguel Ibarra, the S.O.A.R award went to Daniel Ramos, and the Outstanding Student Athlete Award was granted to Octavio-Callejo. Each received $100 from Artistry in Glass.
UA, NAU and ASU
The University of Arizona issued 49 scholarships to graduating RRHS seniors.
Anamaria Mohinea received the J.R. Cullison Scholarship Award worth $80,000. Birkett received the National Rural Small Town Scholar award, and Aniella Ruiz, McIlrath, Suarez, Miranda, Sarmiento and Reyes received National Hispanic Scholar Awards, all worth $72,000.
Ivan Becerril received a Wildcat Distinction Award of $50,000. Battu received the Global Wildcat Award of $44,000. Islava and Hernandez-Piña received Wildcat Distinction awards of $40,000. Carlos Encinas received the Arizona Recognition Award of $30,000.
Mendivil, Garcia, Racine, Shukla, and Lopez each received Wildcat Excellence Awards of $32,000, and Ayadec De La Cruz, Raquel Garavito, Alfonso Gavino, Hannah Muñoz, Gamaliel De La Rosa Villegas, Paulette Ledezma, Karima Hafez, Navarro, Sofia Bojorquez, Pantoja and Ceja received Wildcat Excellence Awards of $20,000.
Andromeda Leovara, Trinidad Beemer, Quintero, Vianney Balganon, Mendoza, Esteban Ramirez, Velez and Angela Bustos received Wildcat Recognition Awards of $12,000; Jessica Vega, Diana Sanchez Pacheco, Gina Gonzales, Heidi Tautimez, Fonseca, Pier De Saracho, Terriquez and Michelle Nuñez received Wildcat Recognition Awards of $8,000; and Stephanie Villela, Vandan Ahir and Susset Aviles received Wildcat Recognition Awards of $3,000.
Bojorquez received the Bluechip Leadership Scholarship of $250. Suarez received the A.B. Miller Scholarship worth $64,000 and the Big Future Scholarship worth $500.
Verdugo received the National Football Federation 12th Man Scholarship worth $500. Renteria received the Scholarship Day Scholarship of $8,000. Terriquez received the James Accomazzo Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000.
Trinidad Beemer was awarded a scholarship from Horne Ford of Nogales worth $1,000. Muñoz earned the Southern Arizona International Livestock Association scholarship worth $800.
Northern Arizona University awarded 55 scholarships to RRHS grads. Aly Bregon, Alejandro Flores, Amy Contreras, Garcia, Islava, Mendivil, Racine and Reyes received the Lumberjack Scholarship of $46,000. Lyvier Alvarez, Birkett, Ceja, De La Rosa, Ezra Hafez, Muñoz, Navarro, Genesis Pacheco, Ruiz, Ledezma and Isabella Silva received the President’s Tuition Scholarship of $36,000.
Aiden Roquet, Lourdes Flores, Verdugo and Garavito received the Dean’s with Distinction Tuition Scholarship worth $26,000. Jardell Castro, Francisco Arellano, Esmeralda Arochi, Vianney Balganon, Angela Bustos, Edgardo Davilla, Fonseca, Gina Gonzales Haro, Michelle Nuñez, Jesus Nuno, Renteria, Camila Salazar, Alida Semidey, Emmanuel Tapia, Lourdes Vasquez, Fernanda Villegas, Monique Duran, and Tautimez were awarded the Dean’s Tuition Scholarship worth $20,000.
The Opportunity Tuition Scholarship worth $10,000 was awarded to Maria Armenta, Isaac Acosta, Aviles, Beemer, Javier Castro, Pier De Saracho, Christine Doyle, Matthew Gonzales, Elda Isabel Hernandez, Octavio-Callejo, Itzel Paz, Sanchez Pacheco, Villela and Fiona Solis.
Arizona State University awarded 20 scholarships. Suarez, McIlrath and Reyes received the National Recognition Finalist awards of $64,000 and Ruiz received an award of $60,076. Lizarraga, Velez, Racine, Islava, and Becerril received the Provost award of $28,000.
Ledezma received a University award of $20,000, and Muñoz, Duran, Clark, Balganon and Cota received $8,000. Tautimez, Pantoja, Garavito, Tapia, and Gonzalez Haro received the Dean’s award of $20,000.
GCU, NMU & more
Grand Canyon University offered 27 scholarships to the Rio Rico Class of 2023. Suarez, De La Rosa Villegas, McIlrath, Shukla, Verdugo and Lizarraga received the President award of $28,200. Pacheco and Flores received the Provost award of $24,200. Battu, Clark, Renteria, Balganon, Tautimez, Viviana Ibarra and Tapia received the Dean’s award of $20,200.
Teso, Jardell Castro, Semidey and Arellano received the Faculty award of $16,200. The Antelope scholarship of $10,200 was awarded to Ambar Vasquez, Cota, Isabella Silva, De Saracho, Arochi, Villegas and Marianne Gonzales. Aviles received the Canyon award of $6,000.
New Mexico University made nine scholarship offers to the RRHS students. Axel Covarrubias received an athletic scholarship worth $80,000. Ceja, Islava, Garcia and Reyes received Hadley Honors Out-of-State scholarships of $16,000. Garavito, Ledezma and Mendoza received the 1888 Leadership Out-of-State scholarship worth $12,000. Cynthia Castro was offered the Crimson Out-of-State scholarship of $8,000.
Pacific University awarded an academic scholarship of $80,000 to Octavio-Callejo. Adrian College awarded a Presidential Scholarship worth $60,000 to Renteria. Waynesburg University awarded the Waynesburg State Award/National Hispanic Recognition to Suarez.
Pima Community College awarded a merit scholarship to Johnathan Bejarano, and Jorge Trujillo received an athletic scholarship for two full years.
The following students were recognized for completing law enforcement internships: Veronika Ramos, Lizbeth Alejo, Flores, Navarro, Tautimez, Catherine Mendez and Brady Johnson.
(From a news release issued by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)