With only four days remaining before Election Day, just under 20 percent of voters in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District had cast ballots in an all-mail bond and budget override election, according to the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office.
Data provided by Luiz Gonzalez, senior registrar of voters, show that the Recorder’s Office sent out 12,772 ballots to eligible SCVUSD voters. As of Friday, 2,474 ballots had been cast, either by mail or via early voting.
That’s a turnout of 19.4 percent.
In the Nogales Unified School District, where voters are being asked to extend and increase an existing budget override, the Recorder’s Office mailed out 6,916 ballots. As of Friday, 1,312 ballots had been cast either through the mail or early voting, according to the data from Gonzalez.
That’s a 19-percent early voter participation rate.
However, unlike the SCVUSD election, in which all eligible voters were mailed a ballot, NUSD is conducting a traditional election, meaning that only voters on the Permanent Early Voter List were sent a ballot. Others had the option of voting early at the Recorder’s Office – a process that ended Friday – or voting in person on Election Day, Nov. 5, at one of eight voting centers to be open in the area (see list below).
Eligible SCVUSD voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots or request a replacement ballot at any one of the voting center on Nov. 5.
In 2014, NUSD voters agreed to extend an existing a 6.39-percent maintenance and operations budget override for seven more years. If approved, the measure on the 2019 ballot would allow the district to exceed its budget limit by 8 percent – a 1.61-percent increase – for seven years beginning in fiscal year 2020-2021.
If the SCVUSD bond measure is approved, the district would be authorized to sell bonds worth $22.55 million by the end of the year, then repay the debt within a maximum of 20 years. The funds would be used for capital improvements at all five SCVUSD schools as well as additional projects including a new swimming pool, tennis courts and athletics stadium, as well as a renovated fine arts facility, at Rio Rico High School
A “yes” vote on the SCVUSD override measure would allow the district to exceed its budget limit by 9 percent for seven years beginning in fiscal year 2020-2021. It would replace an existing seven-year, 7-percent override that passed in November 2016.
Election Day Vote Centers
NUSD and SCVUSD voters can use any of the following centers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.
- Vote Center 1: Wade Carpenter Middle School cafeteria, 595 W. Kino Street, Nogales
- Vote Center 2: V.F.W. Hall, 653 N. Grand Ave., Nogales
- Vote Center 3: Challenger Elementary School library, 901 E. Calle Mayer, Nogales
- Vote Center 4: Abundant Life-Assembly of God, 1380 E. Patagonia Hwy., Nogales
- Vote Center 7: Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico
- Vote Center 8: Rio Rico Fire District Station 2, 957 Calle Calabasas, Rio Rico
- Vote Center 11: Santa Cruz County North Facility, 50 Bridge Road, Tubac