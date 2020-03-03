The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District issued this letter to families on Tuesday regarding the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Preventative measures

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, coronavirus is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, the ADHS said, is to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.