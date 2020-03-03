While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Cruz County or surrounding areas, local school districts say they are taking precautions against the spread of the disease.
In a letter addressed to families in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, Superintendent David Verdugo said Tuesday that the district is sanitizing classrooms and surfaces daily, and providing proper wash stations.
He urged people to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, vomiting or diarrhea, or rash and fever.
“While there is no cause for alarm, our district team is developing contingency plans for students and staff in case we need to disrupt our services in the future,” Verdugo wrote.
In an email sent to employees at the Nogales Unified School District, Superintendent Fernando Parra wrote that students and staff with respiratory/flu symptoms should not come to school, and said NUSD would send students home and refer them for medical attention if they show flu-like symptoms with fever.
Parra said the district had given cleaning and disinfecting guidelines to custodial and other staff, and made hand sanitizers, soap, paper towels and facial tissues widely available at all NUSD schools and facilities.
“At this time, school closures are not recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services or any county department of public health,” he wrote. “However, if this changes at anytime, we will promptly report it and make an official announcement and provide the needed guidance and direction.”
On Tuesday, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that they had confirmed another case of coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Arizona to two, with both in Maricopa County.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed infections in the United States had exceeded 100 and the country’s death toll had reached nine, with all of the deaths in Washington state. Worldwide, more than 92,000 people have been infected and 3,100 have died, the AP reported.
Jeff Terrell, health services director for Santa Cruz County, pointed residents to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus webpage for information about the disease in the state.