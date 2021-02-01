With COVID-19 cases in decline and vaccination eligibility now extended to teachers in Santa Cruz County, the area’s two largest school districts are making plans to resume on-campus instruction.
Students in the Nogales Unified School District could be back in classrooms in about six weeks, according to tentative plans announced by district Superintendent Fernando Parra.
In an email to NUSD families last Friday, Parra said the district is “considering and projecting” a return to hybrid instruction, in which students alternate on-campus and from-home learning, starting March 15. That’s the Monday after the school district’s week-long spring break.
He added that NUSD teachers began signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
Even if the hybrid program does restart on that date, however, families will be free to keep their kids at home and learning online if they choose, Parra wrote in the email.
Further north at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, teachers were back in classrooms on Monday, but students were still learning from home.
Students in SCVUSD schools could get face-to-face instruction in just over two weeks, based on previously announced plans that call for hybrid learning to restart on Thursday, Feb. 18.
SCVUSD’s hybrid program requires participating students to come to campus for the in-person portion of the program. However, the district also offers a separate online-only track.
At a school board meeting on Jan. 26, SCVUSD Superintendent David Verdugo said that whether the district sticks to the reopening schedule will depend on how the county’s COVID-19 case numbers look, as well as how many district faculty and staff are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Melisa Lunderville, an assistant superintendent for SCVUSD, said during the meeting that district staff had been broken down into five priority groups for vaccination. The first, which includes workers that keep the schools and learning spaces open, totaled 171 people, she said.
Teachers were set to begin receiving the vaccine last week, according to Santa Cruz County health officials.
Parra said that NUSD is encouraging employees to get the vaccine, but not requiring it. He said that more than 500 employees responded to a survey about vaccination, with 85 percent indicating they were going to take the vaccine and 15 percent indicating they wouldn’t.
He added that some employees who initially answered “no” to the survey later changed their mind and signed up for a vaccination appointment.
SCVUSD spokeswoman Shannon Enciso said on Monday that the district does not have a vaccination requirement in place.
“The vaccine is optional to all staff and all modifications will remain in place until all staff have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” she wrote in an email.
Both NUSD and SCVUSD, the two largest school districts in Santa Cruz County, shut down their hybrid learning programs last fall in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the local community.
At NUSD, hybrid learning lasted for just one week in October and was cancelled in response to reported COVID-19 cases among people connected to the district. SCVUSD held on longer, keeping its hybrid program open for five weeks between October and November.
At the time of the closure, SCVUSD said it planned to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 11 if the area met state benchmarks for COVID-19 spread. But that timetable was pushed back amid a post-holiday surge in cases.
Case numbers continue to slow
The announcement from NUSD last week came as new reported COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County continued a downward trend.
In the six days leading up to Sunday, 94 new cases were reported among local residents, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,382, according to data from the County Health Services Department. The county didn’t update its numbers by the NI’s print deadline on Monday, but the numbers through Sunday meant the county was on track for its lowest weekly total of new cases since early November.
The county also reported a total of 149 deaths and 505 hospitalizations from the disease on Sunday. That marked an increase of nine deaths and 11 hospitalizations in the previous six days. Those numbers were down from a peak of 17 deaths and 42 hospitalizations reported in the week leading up to Jan. 11.
When the Arizona Department of Health Services released new school benchmark data last week, Santa Cruz County was still in the “substantial spread” category and had a 20.9 percent positive COVID-19 test rate. But the most recent benchmarks available reflected data from the week of Jan. 10, when rates of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations were near their peak. If the latest case numbers from the county health department are any indication, Santa Cruz County’s benchmark measures could begin to improve in coming weeks.
As of Monday, 4,778 vaccine doses had been administered in Santa Cruz County, according to ADHS statistics.
The county was slated to receive 1,400 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. Jeff Terrell, the county’s director of health services, said on Monday that 300 would be second doses for people who’d already received the first shot. Of those second doses, 100 were earmarked for Holy Cross Hospital and the rest of the shipment was for the Mariposa Community Health Center, which has handled nearly all of the county’s vaccination efforts so far.
Still on ’code red’
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 4,174 cases of COVID-19 and 445 deaths from the disease confirmed through Sunday, according to a report from the state health director. Those numbers represented weekly increases of 151 cases and 15 deaths.
Nogales was one of six cities in Sonora that remained in the “maximum risk” or “code red” category, according to an updated risk map released by the state health secretariat on Saturday.
That means limits will remain in place for the coming week on certain businesses and activities including casinos, nightclubs, social events, childcare providers, party venues, stadiums and large events. The government is also calling on residents to stay home – except for essential activities – between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Essential services like pharmacies and gas stations can continue operating normally.