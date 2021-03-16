For the first time in months, parents dropped off their children at school on Monday morning as districts in Santa Cruz County and around Arizona reopened their campuses for in-person or hybrid learning programs.
At Mary L. Welty Elementary School in Nogales, the day started with curbside drop-offs and health screenings in which students were asked if they were experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19. After clearing a temperature check, they were allowed onto the campus and into their classrooms.
The parents, who weren’t allowed to walk students past the curbside, waited nearby during the health screenings and then watched their kids pass through the front doors with their backpacks on their shoulders and a laptop case in their hands.
Principal Aissa Bonillas explained that it was all part of the safety protocols implemented by the Nogales Unified School District administrators as they executed their second attempt at a hybrid in-person/distance learning model since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The nice part is that, because we did hybrid for a week in October before the spikes, the kids are pretty aware of what’s going on… and the parents really understand,” Bonillas said. “It is definitely team work, and it’s like that with all the schools.”
NUSD made its first attempt at the hybrid program on Oct. 19, 2020, but returned to the full distance learning model after only one week of in-person classes.
Superintendent Fernando Parra said at the time that the decision was made “in an abundance of caution,” citing a steady increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections in the community.
NUSD had remained in full distance-learning mode since then.
The neighboring Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District – the second-biggest in the county – carried out the hybrid model for five weeks from October to November and also returned to offering in-person classes on Monday, as did the Santa Cruz Elementary School District, which operates the Little Red School east of Nogales. Patagonia Public Schools began easing back into the hybrid model at the start of the month.
Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order for all schools in Arizona to return to in-person or hybrid classes on March 15. But that order had no effect on NUSD and SCVUSD, both of which had already announced their plans to reopen their schools that date, after their Spring Break vacations came to an end.
Same instruction for all
Speaking to the NI last Friday, Parra said that all NUSD schools were prepared to follow the same safety protocols and academic plans that they had carried out back in October. Considering it was only done for a week, he said, they hadn’t encountered any major issues with the model.
“The teacher will be teaching and monitoring both the in-person students and the online students, so we won’t be having a different instruction for those kids online,” he said. “We did that for one week and it worked well.”
That plan seemed to be resuming smoothly at Mary Welty, where the settings differed from classroom to classroom.
In a fifth-grade class with five students sitting socially distanced at their desks, an online student could be heard on a speaker as she broke down a math problem that was shown on the projector and each student’s laptop screen.
Elsewhere, in-person and online fourth-graders prepared written texts about what they did over Spring Break to later share with their classmates. And as for one first-grade classroom, the only in-person student softly sang along to an educational video playing on her laptop while the teacher took attendance among the students watching the same video online.
And while in-person attendance was thin at some Welty classrooms, the overall number of students who opted for the hybrid model this spring at NUSD schools was slightly greater compared to last fall.
In October 2020, Parra told the NI that approximately 45 percent of students district-wide had attended in person, while more than half had stayed home. On Friday, he said that roughly 50 percent of families district-wide had opted to stay at home, while the other half returned to campus.
“But, of course, we don’t know exactly until we have those students sitting in the classroom,” he said.
Still, the staggered hybrid schedule used by schools doesn’t put all participating students on campus on the same days. That means that even if 100 percent of students were to participate in the hybrid model, classrooms would never be more than half full.
Need hands-on learning
While Gov. Ducey ordered Arizona schools that hadn’t done so yet to begin on-campus instruction starting Monday, his order also allowed individual parents to opt to keep their children in a distance-only educational model.
For some families, it was an easy choice to opt for the hybrid program both in October and this week.
After dropping off her fourth-grade son at Mary Welty, Yessica Ozuna said she felt encouraged to return him to campus given the lower COVID
numbers. She also wanted her son to receive closer attention.
“I’m very happy for my son to be back in classes physically because online classes have been very difficult for him. It’s just not his style of learning,” Ozuna said, adding that she works and her child received help from his grandmother, who’s not tech-savvy.
For Ana Martinez, who has two kids at Mary Welty and an eighth-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, the in-person aspect of the hybrid program was a way of helping them relieve anxiety, as well as learn valuable lessons.
“The kids also need to learn how to take care of themselves and follow instructions,” she said. “We can’t keep them locked inside all the time because it also creates a lot of anxiety for them.”
She added that her two younger children, a kindergartener and a first-grader, were the ones who had struggled the most to contain their energy and focus their attention on their online classes.
Meanwhile, her older son had been having a smoother experience since he was able to comprehend the situation a bit better and enjoyed the extra time at home.
“But it’s not the same thing to learn from home than to learn from school. That’s mainly why we’re doing this,” Martinez said.
For some, not worth the risk
In other cases, students and their families opted to be extra safe about their families’ health rather than return to campus for the last two months of the school year.
Nogales High School senior Randy Sanchez said his parents preferred that he continue the distance-learning model from the safety of his home.
“I miss going out and getting distracted, seeing my friends,” Sanchez said, adding: “But since they’re going to be using laptops (in the classroom), it’s still going to be the same.”
Neylani Miren Castro, another NHS senior, said she opted to stay home last fall and this spring because it felt like too big of a risk to join the hybrid program.
“The majority of my friends stayed online,” Castro said. “We would’ve gotten infected among ourselves and when we return home, we can infect our parents that are not yet vaccinated.”
Superintendent Parra said that while there is still a concern for the possible spread of coronavirus, administrators and staff are taking the necessary precautions and things are looking brighter than before now that vaccinations are underway.
He noted that, as of last Friday, about 90 percent of school and food service personnel in the district had been vaccinated, and that number was expected to increase within the following week.
However, none of the students returning to campus are likely to have been vaccinated, since the vaccines being given locally have not been approved for people under 18 and the state vaccination website shows that nobody under 20 has been vaccinated in Santa Cruz County.
And while the return of classes also comes immediately after Spring Break, when students and their families may have been tempted to relax their social distancing practices, Parra said the district had been asking the community to remain vigilant to protect themselves and each other.
“We don’t have any control of that,” he said of students’ out-of-school behavior. “The good thing is that this disease seems to be not affecting them as much as the elder population.”
As the on-campus component of the hybrid program continues, Parra said, there won’t be regular COVID-19 testing of the general student population – just those who are involved in sports.