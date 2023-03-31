Pool plan

The plan for the pool complex at Rio Rico High School is seen here at the center of an architect's drawing.

The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has finally found a contractor to build the swimming pool complex it promised voters as part of a $22.55-million bond measure passed in 2019.

However, the bid the SCVUSD Governing Board voted unanimously to accept on Tuesday is higher than the approximately $4.13 million in bond funds that had been budgeted for the construction. As a result, the district will use a little more than a half-million dollars from other sources to pay the bill.



