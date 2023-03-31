The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has finally found a contractor to build the swimming pool complex it promised voters as part of a $22.55-million bond measure passed in 2019.
However, the bid the SCVUSD Governing Board voted unanimously to accept on Tuesday is higher than the approximately $4.13 million in bond funds that had been budgeted for the construction. As a result, the district will use a little more than a half-million dollars from other sources to pay the bill.
In a memo dated March 21, an architect with ADM Group, a consultant working with the district on its bond projects, wrote that two contractors – MDG and Durazo – had submitted bids during a solicitation period that ended Feb. 17.
MDG said it could do the job for approximately $4.74 million, then revised the figure to $4.64 million. Durazo’s bid was for $5.57 million. MDG said the targeted April 5, 2024 completion date was doable; Durazo said it wasn’t.
ADM also asked the contractors for adjusted bids according to potential changes to the plan, such as eliminating a proposed splash pad, a pool heater, a diving well and shade structures.
In a subsequent memo to the SCVUSD Governing Board, Isela Brown, the district’s chief financial officer, noted that the cost to construct the pool complex exceeded the bond budget by roughly $512,000.
She recommended using the proceeds from the district’s lease agreement with UniSource for a solar panel field on SCVUSD property – $410,279 – as well as $101,758 in contingency funds to cover the difference.
A table attached to Brown’s memo showed that those funds would allow SCVUSD to meet MDG’s revised bid of $4.64 million. It would also allow the project to include the splash pad, shade sails, diving well, and pool heater.
“I feel confident that we are taking the proceeds from the UniSource lease agreement and reinvesting them in our facilities in an element that is going to set the district apart in our county and for our community,” Brown told the board members during Tuesday’s meeting.
Brown also told the board members that in the end, the potential savings of eliminating certain items from the project did not outweigh the benefits they’ll add to the pool complex. In the case of the splash pad, she recalled her efforts as part of a team that went into the community to discuss the bond measure.
“The splash pad was certainly one of the elements that was presented to different community groups as something that was going to be available to them as a result of the bond,” she said. “So we felt we could not really compromise any of those areas.”
Board member Brad Beach affirmed his own enthusiasm for the splash pad and voiced his support for the full-scale project, saying: “I’m a firm believer that if you’re going to do something, do it right.”
“That’s what that contingency fund is there for, things like this, and it is an important project, especially for our community,” Beach said.
“I think the pool was the selling point for the bond to get passed,” added board member Joel Kramer, who noted the thin margin of victory.
Bond backstory
The SCVUSD bond measure was pitched to voters as a means to raise funds for necessary school renovations and new facilities such as the pool, as well as improvements to security and technology, among other uses. District voters approved the proposal by a margin of 145 votes during a vote-by-mail election in November 2019.
However, the voters simultaneously rejected a request to increase SCVUSD’s budget override from 7 to 9 percent, which was meant, in part, to cover maintenance and operation costs resulting from the bond-funded projects. The district tried again in November 2020, and this time the override passed.
Both measures – the bond and the override – increased the tax burden for property owners in the district.
Some of the first bond-funded projects to be completed included a $3.03-million performing arts center and a new artificial turf playing field that was part of the larger and ongoing $6.37-million renovation of the Rio Rico High School athletic complex. Those projects were unveiled to the public in October 2021.
The pool project, also meant for the RRHS athletic complex, was first put out to bid in November 2022. But while several contractors were given a “walk-through” of the project, none ended up submitting a bid. As a result, the district opened a second bid period, which resulted in the proposals from MDG and Durazo.
Brown noted during Tuesday’s meeting that one of the things that discouraged potential bidders during the first bid period was an “aggressive schedule” that sought to have the pool finished by this summer. The timeline was then adjusted to include an April 2024 target date.
During his remarks Tuesday, school board chair Rene Ramirez complained that the Nogales International had not previously reported that the first bid period had been muddled by the timeline. He said there was “no excuse” for the NI not to have noted that detail.
In fact, the NI did report the timeline issue. A story published Feb. 9 about the pool project noted that: “Superintendent David Verdugo told the board members that one reason why the first bid attempt failed was the timeline, which was complicated by supply chain issues.”