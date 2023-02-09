A public swimming pool and splash pad that the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District promised as part of a $22.55-million bond measure passed in 2019 won’t be completed until 2024, Superintendent David Verdugo said.
In fact, the district is still in the process of awarding a contract for the pool project.
During a presentation to the SCVUSD Governing Board on Jan. 31, Brian Crawford of the architecture firm ADM said the work had originally been put out for bid in November 2022, but there were no responses.
A “pre-bid walk” was held with contractors on Jan. 24 in anticipation of a second try, Crawford said, and another bidding period is set to open on Feb. 17.
“We do have some movement with some contractors on this, so that’s a good sign,” he told the board members.
The $4.125-million project includes a six-lane pool, diving pond and splash pad, as well as two buildings for restrooms and equipment storage. It’s meant to be constructed on the Rio Rico High School athletic complex, just past the north end zone of the football field.
Superintendent David Verdugo told the board members that one reason why the first bid attempt failed was the timeline, which was complicated by supply chain issues.
In an online video message posted Feb. 6, Verdugo said the project is now expected to be completed in 2024.
“I know that seems like a long time, but construction is taking us longer than we had anticipated,” he said. “But we know that once we get it done, it will be a great asset and amenity for our community.”
During the pool project update at the Jan. 31 board meeting, school board member Joel Kramer asked Verdugo: “This information gets into Tubac?” Verdugo replied: “Yes, it goes to everybody.”
A Tubac resident had written a letter to the editor that was published Jan. 13 in the NI complaining about a lack of information about the pool. When the NI followed up with Verdugo for more specifics on how information about the project is disseminated, he pointed to updates given at the second board meeting of the month and a “very extensive” email list that SCVUSD uses to distribute meeting agendas and minutes.
Verdugo also noted the district’s “very robust newsletter that receives thousands of views from our community,” and said he provides updates about bond projects when speaking to community groups.
Asked if SCVUSD had considered issuing regular news releases with updates on the projects, he said he would ask the district’s public information officer to start producing them.
District voters approved the bond measure by a margin of 145 votes during a vote-by-mail election in November 2019. However, they rejected a request to increase the district’s budget override from 7 to 9 percent, which was meant, in part, to cover maintenance and operation costs resulting from the bond-funded projects.
SCVUSD tried again in November 2020, and this time the override passed.
Both measures – the bond and the override – increased the tax burden for property owners in the district.
Projects already completed with the bond funding include a new performing arts center on the campus of Rio Rico Rico High School, as well as renovations to the RRHS athletic complex including new tennis courts, and a new artificial turf surface and bleachers at the football/soccer stadium.
According to the presentation at the Jan. 31 board meeting, in-progress projects include updated security measures – e.g. cameras and access devices – at all sites, athletic field lighting, and renovations to the RRHS cafeteria and classrooms.