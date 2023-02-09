Sign

A sign posted in Rio Rico in October 2019 urges SCVUSD voters to approve override and bond measures meant to fund and support a series of infrastructure improvements. One of the planned improvements, a community pool at Rio Rico High School, is tentatively slated to be completed in April 2024.

 File photo

A public swimming pool and splash pad that the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District promised as part of a $22.55-million bond measure passed in 2019 won’t be completed until 2024, Superintendent David Verdugo said.

In fact, the district is still in the process of awarding a contract for the pool project.



