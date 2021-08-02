The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District welcomed back students on Monday for the first day of fully in-person instruction since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
At Mountain View Elementary School, most students wore face coverings as they marched onto campus – an optional safety measure that the district is strongly encouraging.
Some students grabbed breakfast snacks inside the cafeteria while others took advantage of the new playground on campus before the bell rang. A few parents also roamed the school with their kids as they greeted old friends and met new teachers.
During the previous school year at SCVUSD, students who opted for in-person classes were divided into two groups and were taught in a hybrid model that consisted of online lessons and in-person classes two days a week.
This year, however, students had the options of enrolling in the regular five-day classes on campus or a fully online model that runs separately from in-person classes.
The school year begins on Wednesday at the Nogales Unified School District.