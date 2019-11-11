The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District won’t ask for a recount after final – but still unofficial – election results showed that a ballot measure seeking a 9-percent budget override lost by just 13 votes.
"We are not planning to do so, we respect the efforts of the county,” Superintendent David Verdugo said Friday in an emailed response after the NI asked if the district would seek a recount.
The final results released Thursday evening by the County Elections Office showed 1,348 votes in favor of the override request to 1,361 votes against it.
That 13-vote margin came after preliminary results released on Election Night, Nov. 5, showed “no” ahead by 82 votes. After provisional ballots were validated and counted on Thursday, “yes” had picked up 131 votes to 62 for “no,” but it still wasn’t enough to deliver a victory.
“Moving forward, we will formulate a committee to determine if the district will pursue an election in 2020,” Verdugo said.
A second SCVUSD ballot measure that sought voter approval to sell $22.55-million in capital improvement bonds passed with 1,476 in favor and 1,331 opposed – a margin of 145 votes.
The final vote tallies will become official once they are approved by the County Board of Supervisors at an upcoming meeting.