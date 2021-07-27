As students prepare to tackle another academic year during the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of Santa Cruz County’s two largest school districts say instruction will look more like it did prior to COVID-19, but with many pandemic-era sanitary precautions still in place.
The Santa Cruz Valley and Nogales unified school districts will both offer in-person and distance learning options when their classes begin on Aug. 2 and 4, respectively. However, the hybrid model of last year is gone, and the online models at the two districts will be different from the teacher-led distance-learning instruction that was offered in the previous year.
“It looks a little bit different than it did previously, where it’ll now be more student-driven and a parent will have to support,” SCVUSD Superintendent David Verdugo told the NI on Wednesday, adding that while district teachers won’t lead the lessons, there will still be teachers available to provide additional help.
Similarly, NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra said: “It’s not like the hybrid model that we had last year. It’s actually its own online school, so it’s kind of like a separate school within our district… We will have teachers monitoring and working with our students, but it’s a totally separate program.”
As for students who opt for attending classes on campus, this academic year may look quite similar to what school was like prior to March 2020.
For example, in-person classes will be held five days a week, as opposed to hybrid models in which students were divided into two groups that attended school on campus two days a week on an alternating basis.
Previously, when on-campus instruction was offered during the pandemic, breakfast and lunch services were catered to students inside their classrooms at both SCVUSD and NUSD schools to avoid congestion inside the cafeterias.
This year, Verdugo said, SCVUSD will carry out a more typical breakfast and lunch program as they allow students to head back into the cafeteria, as well as provide additional outdoor seating areas to allow for social distancing.
“Our food will be grab-and-go. They will be able to pre-order what they’re going to get and then it’ll be kind of like a sack lunch that they’ll get,” Verdugo said. “They’ll still be able to sit in the cafeteria if they choose, but we also have outdoor seating areas and we’re in the process of getting additional shade structures at all the school sites.”
Parra said that breakfast at NUSD will still be the grab-and-go model to allow students to eat their first meals inside their classrooms.
He added that administrators are still working out the logistics for lunchtime. However, it was likely that they would also skip the buffet-style service that was available prior to the pandemic and allow students to scatter throughout campus.
Safety measures
But while many procedures return to normal, both school superintendents said that precautionary measures would remain the same. That includes cleaning and disinfecting practices, social distancing recommendations, filtered ventilations systems and working with the county on contact tracing if positive cases arise.
NUSD previously announced that it would install hands-free faucets in all school bathrooms and have early releases every Wednesday to allow for a deep cleaning of all school facilities.
And while the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey have forbidden schools from requiring the use of face masks on campus, both NUSD and SCVUSD districts said they’re encouraging it, especially for those younger than 12 , considering they’re not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are encouraging, highly encouraging, parents to have the students wear their masks,” Parra said.
In addition, NUSD is still requiring the use of masks on school buses.
In an online forum that SCVUSD administrators held last week alongside the Mariposa Community Health Center, the clinic’s top medical officer Dr. Eladio Pereira also stressed the importance of wearing face masks, particularly when working closely with the youngest age groups.
“These children are not vaccinated and that’s the concern. You could be vaccinated, become infected and transmit it to others,” Pereira said. “It’s about protecting the kids under 12. They don’t have a choice and they’re the most vulnerable.”
That message resonated deeply with mother Irma Alvarez, who drove with her family through the SCVUSD Back to School Blitz on Saturday morning in preparation for the coming academic year.
Alvarez said she felt a bit afraid of sending her kids back to school while the coronavirus is still spreading, but had decided to make the effort to get them back on their old routines.
“My daughter is in high school and she’s already vaccinated. But I’m worried about my (10-year-old) son. There aren’t any vaccines for him yet,” Alvarez said, adding that both of her kids would wear face masks upon returning to campus.
She added that she found comfort in knowing that SCVUSD was offering the online school option, in case infections begin rising dramatically again.
“We’ll see. We’ll begin the year and if we encounter some problems, then we’ll return to online classes,” Alvarez said.