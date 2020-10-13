A light stream of cars drove into the Rio Rico High School campus on Monday morning for the first time in months, some students steering their own vehicle into the parking lot while parents dropped off other students at the curbside.
As the students walked to the front gates, they were welcomed by two staff members who checked their temperatures, ensured everyone wore a face mask and asked them about any coronavirus symptoms before allowing them further inside.
Most of the students were seniors sporting a decorated paper crown on their heads – likely a sign of the school’s staggered arrival times based on grade level or last name.
When they walked past the gates, an RRHS staff member instructed students to head straight to their first class rather than roam around the hallways until the first bell. Meanwhile, a food service employee cheerfully handed out bags with breakfast items for the students to eat in their classrooms instead of at the cafeteria.
The unusually light traffic for a school morning and the added safety protocols at the entrance to the RRHS campus represented some of the characteristics of the new normal at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, which began its first day of hybrid learning on Monday.
“It’s interesting to see how it goes,” said 17-year-old Marisol Camacho, a senior beginning the first round of in-person classes at RRHS since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Santa Cruz County in March. “It’s a little different, but a little cool because my senior year is not going to be like everybody else’s.”
In response to the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman ordered that all schools switch to online distance learning in March. In August, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued a set of recommended benchmarks to help school districts decide on the safest time to reopen for in-person classes.
Santa Cruz County met those benchmark recommendations on Sept. 10, with less than 100 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents; a positivity rate below 7 percent; and hospitalizations below 10 percent for two consecutive weeks each. The county then met the marks the next five weeks.
Since August, SCVUSD leadership has targeted Oct. 12 as the date to implement a hybrid model that offers parents the options of leaving their kids in online learning from home, or transfer them onto the hybrid program that includes a combination of both in-person and online classes.
With the county’s continued attainment of the benchmarks, the plan went into effect on Monday.
The hybrid program consists of kindergarten and first-grade students attending in-person classes four days a week. Students in grades 2-12 were divided into two groups, A and B, and will attend in-person classes two days per week on an alternating schedule. All SCVUSD students will attend classes remotely on Wednesdays.
On Monday, the first day of the hybrid program for those in Group A, students expressed mixed feelings about their time in full online learning mode.
“I think it sucked. You can’t come to school and it’s my last year of high school,” Nathan Lichter said of his time learning from home.
Sulette Garcia, also a senior, said she had enjoyed the extra time at home: “It was great. I was chilling. I liked it,” she said.
As far as returning to classes on campus, students interviewed Monday seemed determined to make the best of it.
“I imagine we will be able to make it a fun year. I think we’ll definitely find a way to have fun,” said senior Carlos de la Cruz.
“It’s our last year so we have to try to make the most of it, try to make memories,” Garcia said.
Other safety protocols for the return of in-person classes at SCVUSD schools – which also include a middle school, two elementary schools and a K-8 school, all in Rio Rico – include 6-foot distance between desks in the classrooms and signage around campus to remind everyone to maintain social distancing and stay on the designated side of hallways.
Students are also required to wear a face covering and wash their hands at certain moments such as upon arriving to school, after being outside for a physical activity, and at the start and end of lunch.
As for lunch breaks, according to a protocols information packet, the students will eat the meals in their classrooms instead of the usual cafeteria or multipurpose rooms.
The socially distanced lunch break served as a slight relief for some students like Marisol Camacho, who didn’t have the fortune of ending up in the same school group as her friends and can now avoid the uncomfortable possibility of not having anyone to sit with at lunch.
“It’s a little scary, but we’re not even going to get a chance to roam the halls or anything,” Camacho said about being in Group A while all her friends were placed in Group B.
Some stay home
While the general atmosphere at Rio Rico High School on Monday was filled with much of the usual excitement and joy as any other first day of school, some SCVUSD parents still opted for their kids to remain in the distance learning program.
Esmeralda Barron said she and her husband decided it was best for the entire family that her daughter continue learning at home rather than begin the hybrid program at Calabasas School.
She expressed respect for the district’s decision to offer the hybrid program, considering that safety precautions are in place and some families have struggled more than others with the distance learning.
Still, Barron said, she was fearful of the possible implications the change could have on the community if one student were to get sick and bring the virus home to their family and other friendly connections.
“That’s the chain that we’ve been trying to avoid in this quarantine,” Barron said, adding that the decision whether to send a student back to school for in-person learning raises an array of worries. “Our main concern is that the kids who aren’t attending in person might not reach the same level as those who are.”
Barron said that, considering she doesn’t speak English, her family was fortunate that her husband had been working from home and was able to help their daughter with schoolwork. Still, she worried it’s not the same attention that a teacher provides.
“For me, it’s the fear of our daughter being around other people… You don’t know who they’ve been with and they may not be aware that they’ve been exposed,” she said. “But you have to look at both sides. I also understand parents who decided to take their kids to school.”
In August, the district was expecting 2,096 students to return to SCVUSD campuses when the option became available, with another 1,332 students expected to remain in the online-only learning model. As of Monday, the total number of students enrolled in the hybrid model had increased to 2,232, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Enciso.
Elsewhere in Santa Cruz County, the Elgin School, a small K-8 school in an area only lightly affected by the virus, began bringing students back for full-time in-person instruction on Aug. 31. The Nogales Unified School District is planning to begin its hybrid learning program on Monday, Oct. 19.