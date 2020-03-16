The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced that it would provide free grab-and-go meals for youth 18 and under at three sites in Rio Rico beginning on Tuesday.
The service will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals will be served curbside and parents are asked not to exit their vehicles, SCVUSD said in an announcement Monday.
The sites are as follows:
- Coatimundi Middle School, 1412 W. Frontage Rd.
- Mountain View Elementary School, 580 Camino Lito Galindo
- Calabasas School, 131 Camino Maricopa
The free meals will be available to all children, regardless of whether they attend the district. Adults in the company of a child can purchase meals for $2.35 (breakfast) and $3.55 (lunch), cash only.
SCVUSD parents who cannot pick up lunches for their children are asked to call Isela Brown at (520) 375-8263, “so we can assess the needs of our families to determine if we need to add additional sites or delivery services,” SCVUSD said.
On Sunday, Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced a closure of the state’s schools through Friday, March 27, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter to Arizona families, educators, school leaders and education community members, Ducey and Hoffman urged school leaders to develop a plan to continue breakfast and lunch services for their students during the closure.
The Nogales Unified School District is also offering a free meals service during the shutdown.