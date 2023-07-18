SCVUSD

The SCVUSD district offices in Rio Rico.

With local property values rising, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has moved to lower primary and secondary tax rates for local residents.

Unanimously, the district’s five-member governing board voted in favor of a whittled-down tax rate during a meeting last Tuesday morning. Overall, the combined primary and secondary tax rate will dip from about $5.48 to $5.20 per $100 of assessed value in the new fiscal year – a difference of about 28 cents.



Tags

Load comments