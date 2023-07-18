With local property values rising, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has moved to lower primary and secondary tax rates for local residents.
Unanimously, the district’s five-member governing board voted in favor of a whittled-down tax rate during a meeting last Tuesday morning. Overall, the combined primary and secondary tax rate will dip from about $5.48 to $5.20 per $100 of assessed value in the new fiscal year – a difference of about 28 cents.
“It’s always good to see our taxes drop a little bit,” board member Brad Beach said. “And let’s hope it continues with that trend.”
Isela Brown, the district’s chief financial officer, made the recommendation to the board after presenting local monetary data. A major deciding factor involved the increase in area property values – something that allows the district to collect a sufficient amount of revenue using a lower tax rate.
“I mentioned that as assessed valuation goes up, the primary rate responds, and it goes down,” Brown explained to the board.
Rising property values
In the SCVUSD area – which includes a majority of Rio Rico, Tubac, and Amado – assessed valuation has continued to rise over recent years. According to county data cited in Brown’s presentation last week, assessed valuation in the district area now adds up to more than $197.7 million – a more than 8-percent increase from the previous fiscal year.
“So the value in our community, everything that’s within our boundaries, increased by 8.4 percent,” Brown said.
Under Brown’s suggestion, the board voted to approve a primary tax rate of approximately $3.31 per $100 of assessed value for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. That represents a nearly 12-cent decline from the previous fiscal year. The secondary tax rate, meant to pay off the district’s bond sale, will also dip from about $2.05 to just over $1.89 per $100 of assessed value.
Presenting an example to the board, Brown calculated district taxes for a local homeowner with an assessed property value of $165,648. In the previous year, that homeowner would have owed about $907 in taxes related to SCVUSD. In the new fiscal year, with the lower tax rate, a homeowner with the same assessed property value – $165,648 – would owe about $862.
Still, Brown pointed out, the data does not account for a homeowner whose property values are rising – something becoming increasingly common throughout the county.
“I know it’s not in touch with reality,” she advised the board. “Because the values of the homes are not the same from year to year.”
Bonds and overrides
In 2020, voters approved SCVUSD’s sale of a $22.5 million bond – a plan created to produce a number of new facilities within the district.
So far, the district has established a number of new improvements with the funding, including a performing arts center and renovations to the Rio Rico High School’s athletic complex. A swimming pool complex, which will be slated for community use, is expected to be completed in April of 2024, according to district officials.
And, in the fall of 2020, voters approved a budget override to further strengthen district funding from 7 to 9 percent. That bond sale and override meant higher taxes for SCVUSD residents – something Superintendent David Verdugo referenced during last Tuesday’s meeting as the board approved a lower tax rate for the coming year.
“We want to make sure that they know: We appreciate (their) support,” Verdugo said. “And so, we’re going to try to make sure that we continue to support them by offsetting as much as we possibly can.”
Now, the Nogales Unified School District is considering a similar route: This November, NUSD will hold a special election to approve the sale of a $26 million bond.
According to a board meeting held late last month, the funding would bolster a number of renovations, including improvements for HVAC systems, roofing, playground equipment and athletic facilities for the district’s 10 schools. The special election will also ask NUSD voters to weigh in on a continuation of its 8-percent budget override.