After more than a week since the initial report, local authorities are still searching for a body that was seen being carried by floodwaters in the Nogales Wash north of city limits.
A Sheriff’s Office dispatch report from Sept. 7 stated that the Nogales Suburban Fire Station reported at 3 p.m. that day that “they saw a body in the wash with no signs of life going north (of) Chula Vista,” and added that it appeared to be a female with long hair.
But as of Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said that authorities had still been unsuccessful in their search.
“The body has not been recovered as of yet,” Gonzales told the NI on Monday. “Yesterday our Search and Rescue team went out again to search along the river and did not locate the body.”
Gonzales added that the Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Sahuarita Police Department last week, when SPD used its drone to aid in the search.
In late August, a total of three bodies were recovered from north-flowing waterways in Santa Cruz County, all belonging to people believed to have been swept away in Nogales, Sonora during a heavy rainstorm on Aug. 21 and carried through drainage tunnels that feed into the Nogales Wash.
All three bodies were identified, with one victim confirmed as a Rio Rico resident and the other two from Nogales, Sonora.
On Sept. 2, firefighters in Nogales, Sonora were able to rescue two people stuck in a flooded tunnel at Avenida Álvaro Obregón and Avenida Tecnológico. The rescued individuals said that a third person had been with them, but officials were unable to find anyone else.
It wasn’t clear if the body seen in the Nogales Wash on Sept. 7 was related to that incident.
Survives the currents
Witnesses reported that a fourth victim was also swept away during the Aug. 21 rainstorm, along with the three who died in the floodwaters, but authorities couldn’t locate a fourth body on either side of the border.
Then on Aug. 30, reporter Cesar Barron of Radio XENY in Nogales, Sonora reported that the fourth victim, who had been swept into a drainage tunnel approximately two miles south of the border, had survived the strong currents and debris-strewn waterways was able to extract himself from the wash in Nogales, Ariz., approximately three miles north of the border.
“We were there at around 4 p.m. when the water started coming in slowly, about 50 centimeters,” the 22-year-old survivor said in a recorded interview with Barron. “Then within a minute or two, a stronger current came in, almost reaching the roof (of the tunnel).”
He added that he was the first of the four to be swept away by the currents, but was able to get out of the wash when he reached a cemented area in Nogales, Ariz., where a woman told him he was in the Monte Carlo neighborhood.
The woman, the survivor recounts in the video, then gave him directions to cross back to Mexico.
“I came back walking with difficulty because my legs hurt a lot,” he said. “It took me about two hours to walk to Nogales, Sonora.”