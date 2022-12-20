Following a resignation from one of its members, the Tubac Fire District Governing Board is soliciting applications for a replacement.
The district is now accepting hand-delivered letters of interest from candidates until 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. Emailed letters will not be accepted, according to Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath.
A special board meeting will be held Jan. 11 to appoint a potential replacement.
Bill Kirkpatrick, who served on the TFD board for a decade, announced his resignation on Dec. 8, leaving one seat open on the five-member board.
At a nearly two-hour board meeting on Dec. 14, the board, after much deliberation, voted to accept Kirkpatrick’s resignation.
Kirkpatrick announced his resignation exactly one month after the November general election – which included a competitive race for two seats on the five-member TFD board. Longtime board member Herb Wisdom was re-elected to his post with 1,864 votes, while new member Sandy Johnson snagged the second open seat with 1,693 votes.
The third candidate in the November race, Mindy Maddock, finished in a close third at 1,654 votes. And during the Dec. 14 meeting, several residents, including Maddock herself, urged the board to appoint her to the newly vacant seat.
“As the third person who ran for a position on this board in this election, I ask you to appoint me to Mr. Kirkpatrick's position on the board, to serve out his term,” Maddock said in a statement sent to the district.
Several other residents voiced support for Maddock.
“She has the technical background and skills needed to be an excellent board member,” said Lee Blackwell in a statement. “The fact that she ran in the election for the position shows her commitment.”
But some, particularly Board Chair Mary Dahl, pushed back against that idea, countering that collecting applications would widen the pool of candidates.
“I think we should cast the net. … I don't think that we should just sit down and write up a list of people that we know,” Dahl said. “There's a lot of people in the district that we don't know.”
On-the-spot resignation
Kirkpatrick’s resignation did not come without debate.
At last Wednesday’s meeting, there was discussion, particularly from Dahl, about keeping Kirkpatrick on the board for a few more weeks: In his resignation letter, Kirkpatrick had offered to resign on or before Jan. 31.
Speaking during the Dec. 14 meeting, Dahl asserted that Kirkpatrick could stay on – and participate in future voting sessions.
“I'm not understanding why it has to be such an immediate thing,” Dahl said of Kirkpatrick’s resignation.
But others – particularly new board member Sandy Johnson – pointed out that in state bylaws, a resignation from the board is generally effective the day of the resigning member’s announcement.
In other words, some argued, Kirkpatrick’s resignation had been effective the day he sent his email: Dec. 8. Johnson emphasized that after that date, Kirkpatrick should not be casting votes on future issues, such as the agenda item regarding appointment of his replacement.
“I really don't like the idea of walking into a board with less than five minutes under my belt, and suddenly I'm faced with doing something that I don't believe follows the bylaws,” Johnson said.
Board member Peter Benequista echoed Johnson’s comments, encouraging an immediate acceptance of Kirkpatrick’s resignation.
“And we're not here today to amend the bylaws, are we?” Benequista said.
Dahl countered that keeping Kirkpatrick didn’t seem controversial to her.
“There's nothing nefarious going on,” she said.
Kirkpatrick sat silently as his colleagues debated. Asked for his opinion during the meeting, he clarified that he’d offered to stay until Jan. 31 to help the board transition if needed, adding that he’d be “more than happy” to resign more immediately.
“I'm in a very uncomfortable position here,” he said.
Ultimately, the board voted 3-1 to accept Kirkpatrick’s resignation on the spot. Wisdom, Benequista and Johnson voted in favor of the resignation, while Dahl voted against. Kirkpatrick, who abstained from voting, embraced several TFD staff members before leaving the meeting.
Fire Station No. 1
Compared to municipal and state races, fire board elections are typically quiet, and at times noncompetitive. In 2018, the county canceled elections for TFD’s board altogether, due to a lack of challengers. And in 2020, current board member Benequista ran for an open seat, unopposed.
The recent 2022 election was notably different: This year, three candidates – Wisdom, Johnson and Maddock – competed for two open seats.
And one contentious issue surfaced during the election: The potential establishment of a new fire station.
It’s not entirely clear where TFD stands in terms of a new fire station. A planning schedule published in July, 2021 had projected that by Oct. 17, 2022, contractors would break ground on the project. That hasn’t happened, and the board has not announced any land acquisition in relation to the prospective new facility.
In August, the board held an executive session behind closed doors discussing the topic, though no apparent action or plan came out of that meeting.
Both Johnson and Maddock cited the impending fire station as a major issue during their campaigns. What’s more, both candidates called for stronger transparency from the board in terms of communication with residents.
“The board needs to share the specifics of its development plan for Station No. 1,” Johnson told the NI in an election-season questionnaire published Oct. 7.
“More importantly,” he later added, “no information has been shared indicating how much money is available to spend.”
While Fire Station No. 1 was not front-and-center during last Wednesday’s meeting, the board member replacing Kirkpatrick will likely have to join discussion on the station’s planning and development.
The Tubac Fire District covers an expansive swath of Santa Cruz County, serving areas around Amado, Tubac, Tumacacori-Carmen, and parts of Rio Rico. The board, like other governing boards in Arizona, determines tax rates and other financial decisions for local taxpayers.