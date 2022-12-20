Following a resignation from one of its members, the Tubac Fire District Governing Board is soliciting applications for a replacement.

The district is now accepting hand-delivered letters of interest from candidates until 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. Emailed letters will not be accepted, according to Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath.

dahl sandy

Tubac Fire District board members Sandy Johnson and Mary Dahl debate on potential procedures to appoint a new board member.
benequista

Tubac Fire District governing board member Peter Benequista takes notes during a Dec. 14 meeting.


Tags

Load comments