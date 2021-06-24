The second of two men charged in connection with a drug tunnel bust in Nogales in late 2019 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Jovany Alonso Robledo-Delgado, 35, of Nogales, Sonora, was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson to three years and five months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to import methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
His co-defendant, Jesus Guillermo Martinez-Salgado, a 26-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced on April 1 to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
On Dec. 17, 2019, federal agents executed a search warrant at the house Robledo-Delgado was renting on Morley Avenue, between Jackson Avenue and Frederick Street. They discovered an 82-foot-long tunnel leading from the home to the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI), the pipeline that carries sewage from Ambos Nogales to a treatment plant in Rio Rico. Martinez-Salgado was found inside the passageway.
The agents also found significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in the residence. Robledo-Delgado was discovered hiding under a bed.
Robledo-Delgado reportedly told agents that he dug the tunnel in order to breach the IOI and retrieve packages of drugs that floated through the pipeline from Mexico into the United States. He said he was being paid $3,000 for each smuggling attempt.
For his part, Martinez-Salgado said he was forced to work in the tunnel to pay off a debt he owed to a drug-smuggling operation, though he also said he had been paid $500 for his efforts. His job was to enter the tunnel, take the packages from Robledo-Delgado and bring them into the building, he said.