A Nogales man was found dead at a house on Anza Drive on Tuesday and authorities say the apparent homicide may be related to the death of a Nogales woman at the same residence earlier this month.
The body of Abelardo Aguilar, Sr., 66, of Nogales, was discovered in a shallow grave adjacent to a home on the 400 block of Anza Drive on Nov. 10, the Nogales Police Department said in a news release.
He was the father of Abelardo Aguilar, Jr., 38, of Nogales, who is a suspect in the death of Emily Daniela Casarez, 21, of Nogales. Casarez was found dead on Nov. 4 and Aguilar, Jr. was arrested that day in Nogales, Sonora on unrelated charges.
NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said Aguilar, Jr. is the only suspect in his father's death, but the department was "not ruling anything out."
Aguilar, Sr. was reported missing by family members on Nov. 6, but it was not until four days later that NPD detectives found his body.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, NPD received another call, according to the news release: "Residents reported that they noticed some soil outside of the property appeared to be disturbed and tampered with."
That's when they returned to the same Anza Drive residence where Casarez was found dead on Nov. 4 and discovered Aguilar's buried body. Bermudez said the time and cause of Aguilar's death had not been confirmed.
Aguilar, Jr. and Casarez had been living at the Anza Drive house and were apparently in a relationship. Court records submitted to the NI showed the pair applied for a marriage license on Sept. 11.
Aguilar, Sr. lived on the 100 block of Nelson Avenue, according to the news release. It wasn't immediately clear where he might have been killed.
After Casarez's death, NPD said that her body was found with signs of trauma, but Bermudez said he couldn't confirm if the same was true of Aguilar, Sr.
The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday that it had not completed the autopsy on Casarez and didn't immediately respond to inquiries about Aguilar on Tuesday.
Working with Mexican authorities
While Aguilar, Jr., a U.S. citizen, is now a suspect in two homicides in Nogales, it's not clear when he might face justice in the United States.
He was arrested last Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Nogales, Sonora, after threatening Mexican SAT officials at the Mariposa Port of Entry, then fleeing the port into Mexico and subsequently crashing the vehicle he was driving.
Radio XENY reporter Cesar Barron reported that the arrest came around 6 p.m. and that he was found with a pistol and 400 grams of meth.
That means that his arrest came around the same time that Nogales police discovered Casarez dead. In a news release sent later that evening, NPD said that it received a call about the incident at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.
But the arrest of Aguilar, Jr. in Mexico was not related to the events in Nogales, Ariz.
On Tuesday, Bermudez said Aguilar is currently in the custody of Mexican authorities in Hermosillo, Sonora and may face charges for possessing a weapon and drugs, as well as assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Bermudez didn't speculate about when Aguilar, Jr. might be extradited to the United States, where he's facing more serious charges, but he said NPD is working with the U.S. Consulate and the U.S. Marshals Service on the case.
"It all depends on the legal process and that's something we need to wait and see," he said.