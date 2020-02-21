The City of Nogales is prepared to use eminent domain to build a new sewer pipe under private land if they can’t reach an agreement with a local property owner.
The new pipe would connect municipal sewer lines running from Grand Avenue businesses to the International Outfall Interceptor, or IOI, replacing an old pipe that recently collapsed. The city offered hotel owner Arun Patel $10,000 for an easement that would allow the new pipe to run under a parking lot south of the business.
But after Patel didn’t take the city’s offer, the council approved a measure on Tuesday that could let the city legally build the pipe, anyway.
At issue is a 15-by-280-foot, L-shaped easement allowing the city to lay the pipe in the parking parking lot directly behind the Alamos Plaza on Grand Avenue, which contains shops, offices and the La Cabaña restaurant. The parking lot is part of the parcel that includes the El Dorado Inn Suites at 884 Grand Ave.
Patel told the NI he doesn’t want to sell the easement because it would prohibit him or any future owner from building above the location of the sewer pipe, limiting his ability to develop the lot in the future or hurting a future sale price.
City Attorney Mike Massee asserted that the city’s $10,000 offer is “more than market value” for the easement, which hasn’t been appraised. Massee said the city wanted to avoid an appraisal, which could cost several thousand dollars and take weeks to complete.
And the city is anxious to move quickly: Right now, it’s spending about $1,000 per day to redirect sewage to another manhole on Western Avenue, according to council documents. Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas said the stopgap solution has been in place since Dec. 9.
In addition to the rush, city officials are firm on building the pipe according to their preferred plan, which includes using an existing connection to the IOI on the eastern edge of Patel’s property.
Patel told the NI that he would rather have the city run the sewer line in a different route through the southern edge of his property, so that the no-build easement doesn’t cut through the middle of the parking lot. Massee said that’s not a “viable option” because it would be far from sewer lines at Alamos Plaza buildings.
And if they moved the pipe to another location to avoid Patel’s property entirely, Barcenas said, they would need to build a new entry connection to the IOI, which would require permits from Union Pacific railroad, whose tracks run over the international sewer line.
That’s a battle the city doesn’t want to get into.
“It’ll be tougher for us to convince Union Pacific to bore underneath the railroad tracks,” Mayor Arturo Garino said at the Feb. 18 meeting. “They’ll fight us to the tooth and nail.”
‘Play ball’
Instead, the city is doubling down on its plan to build the pipe underneath Patel’s parking lot. The Feb. 18 move did not invoke eminent domain to demand the sewer easement, but it authorized city officials to do so “if necessary.”
“We need this as a tool, or some kind of leverage,” City Manager Eddie Johnson said at the meeting.
Patel wouldn’t say if he’s planning to accept the city’s offer, saying that his lawyer is communicating with city officials.
But with the council’s action, Massee said at the meeting, he can tell Patel: “If we can’t get something agreed upon, we’ll just end up having to go to court.”
Massee said he’s already reached a $5,000 deal for another sewer easement on the lot that includes the former Bud Get Inn, between Patel’s property and Grand Avenue. That means that Patel is the only person left standing in the way of the city’s plans.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. expressed concern that the move looked like overreach, saying he’s “not too much for government taking over private property.”
“I don’t want you, Mr. Johnson, to think that you’re going to go over to the owners and say, ‘Well, I got this sledgehammer over you,’” Varona told the city manager. “‘That if you don’t agree with me, I’m going to go to Superior Court.’”
That’s exactly what the council’s move, which passed without any dissenting votes, will allow the city to do.
“I think that the city is working in good faith with these property owners and being more than reasonable to try to avoid court,” said Councilman Robert Rojas. “But if they’re not going to play ball, then we go to court. It’s as simple as that.”