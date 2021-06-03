The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District responded to two incidents in three days in which a motorcyclist had to be flown by helicopter to a Tucson hospital following a crash.
According to a post to the district’s Facebook, page, SEFD personnel responded on the afternoon of May 27 to a motorcycle and car collision on State Route 82. The motorcycle driver suffered a severe leg injury, requiring a helicopter evacuation, but was otherwise stable, the district said in a post.
Then on the afternoon of May 29, SEFD responded to another motorcycle accident on SR 83 involving an injury serious enough to require air transport.
“As temperatures are rising, we are seeing more motorcyclists and bicyclists out and about in our community. Please be alert when driving and watch out for motorcycles,” the district said.