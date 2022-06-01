Purchase Access

A 26-year-old man drove a semi-truck into the Walmart on White Park Drive around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez. 

No injuries were reported, Bermudez confirmed Wednesday morning. The driver has since been taken into custody, where authorities say he’ll be tested for drug use. 

Images provided by NPD show a gaping hole in the front wall of the facility; the collision also impacted a water pipe, prompting the store to shut down until further notice, Bermudez said. 

According to Bermudez, video footage captured the crash.

IMG_1758.jpg

“On the video the driver drove past the front of the store, then drove towards the center entrance,” Bermudez said, “where he got a running start and crashed into the front of the building.”

When NPD arrived, Bermudez said, the man was inside of the Walmart, near the produce section. 

Police say the driver, Christian Andrews, is based out of New Mexico.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. 



