U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly was in Nogales on Friday morning, meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Mariposa Port of Entry to talk about long-term plans for infrastructure upgrades at local ports.
Kelly’s office says the senator is pushing to fund a feasibility study for potential renovation work at the DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales.
“We’ve got to move cargo across the border and people. And we can do it much more efficiently,” Kelly told the NI.
Commercial trucks cross the border in Nogales at the Mariposa port, which was renovated in a nearly five-year project completed in 2014, while most pedestrians cross through the downtown DeConcini port. Personal vehicles use both ports, but DeConcini is the only 24-hour port in the city.
Local officials have been talking about upgrades at DeConcini for years. In February the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to CBP urging the agency to start a study into design and costs for a renovation at the downtown port. In 2018, the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority wrote a letter to CBP calling DeConcini “outdated” and “in dire need of major repairs. The current DeConcini facility was built in 1966.
In May 2019, Virginia Staab, then the U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora, told the Rio Rico Rotary Club that Sandia National Laboratories were doing a feasibility study for improving the DeConcini port. Asked about the timeline for improvements at DeConcini, Staab said, “that’s probably a five-year plan.”
Besides infrastructure, one factor that slows pedestrian traffic through the downtown port is the fact that CBP sometimes only opens one or two lanes at a time for travelers. Kelly, who has cultivated an image as a moderate Democrat with pro-law enforcement positions, said that’s a question of resources at the ports.
“You need more resources, you need more people,” he said on Friday, later adding: “There’s more technology that can expedite the process even with the same number of people.”
Asked about the ongoing travel restrictions at the border, Kelly said he was conscious of the negative effect on the local economy, but didn’t say it was time for the restrictions to go.
“It has an impact, but the health and safety of people at the border is the top priority and needs to be.”
Did he think the travel restrictions serve to protect health and safety?
“CDC has not declared the public health emergency over,” Kelly said.