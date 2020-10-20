Last Wednesday evening, as night fell and the temperature dropped into the 70s, a handful of older Nogalians settled into metal chairs on the patio of the ground floor of the Bowman Senior Residences.
They chatted about daily activities, meals they’d eaten recently. Sometimes they sat in silence, or rolled their eyes as cars accelerated loudly on Grand Avenue and Arroyo Boulevard, the north-south streets on either side of the 48-unit apartment building for people 62 and up.
The informal nightly gatherings have become a staple of life at the Bowman. The patio is a safer place to gather during the pandemic – experts say that COVID-19 transmission is less likely in outdoor settings – and the meetings there are a chance for residents to get back some of the social interaction that’s been largely cut off since the coronavirus outbreak reached Arizona earlier this year.
“You have to adapt,” said Luz Gaxiola, 71, who was sitting outside with Martha Hernandez, 75, Maria Saldivar, 73, and Margarita Monarque, 70. “Just here we can get together.”
Social life at the Bowman is normally lively.
“Sundays we watched a movie… we did little parties now and then in the dining room,” Hernandez said.
“It would be one person’s birthday and we would all get together in the living room. Now it’s someone’s birthday and you can’t get together more than four, five people in an apartment, so we miss that bonding,” said Concepcion Arce, who briefly joined the other women outside on Wednesday night.
Many days, residents would gather in common areas on the first floor of the building to sit and chat into the evening.
All that changed earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Arizona and a pair of Bowman residents, including Arce, fell ill with the disease (they both recovered, Arce said). Gatherings were discouraged and furniture was removed from common areas to make the message clear.
In the late spring, faced with ongoing restrictions on their activities, residents started moving their socializing to the lighted open-air patio on the building’s ground floor.
“Social interaction is very important,” said Angelita Valdez, a Bowman resident who was chatting with fellow-resident Joel Bojorquez and Alberto Rojas, a caregiver for Bojorquez, on Tuesday evening.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Valdez said, her daughter took her to her house to spend a couple of months. After she returned, she found that most of the regular social activities at the senior residences weren’t happening.
“We felt confined, without having someone to talk to, being alone is hard,” she said.
The nightly gatherings on the patio are far from a perfect replacement for the daily interactions that Bowman residents have lost since the start of the pandemic. But they’re a start, and they’re a relatively safe option for seniors, who face a higher risk from the virus.
Hernandez said she still ventures out, to take walks in the streets around the residence, but these days, she’s on her guard when she heads out.
“You still go out,” she said. “But not with so much confidence.”