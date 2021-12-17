At the height of the pandemic, Rosa Maria de Villegas spent her days fashioning homemade earrings and bracelets. Her husband focused on his crossword puzzles.
It was the older couple’s strategy to keep busy while avoiding potential exposure to COVID-19.
On Dec. 6, though, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging’s Senior Center in Nogales reopened after nearly two years of calling off its in-person activities. That changed things for the pair, who were seated comfortably in the center’s lounge on Tuesday afternoon.
“You come, you distract yourself, you meet people, you eat good food. You have a pleasant day,” Rosa Maria said. “You leave your house, right?”
The reopening of the Senior Center’s indoor services has brought relief for some returning seniors. But even after it established a vaccination requirement, it hasn’t yet seen a flood of returning members.
Director Arnold Montiel cited fear of the increasingly prevalent and highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 – detected in the state for the first time on Dec. 8 in Yavapai County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, though not yet confirmed in Santa Cruz County as of Thursday – as the source of the mixed response.
Amid the slow return to in-person normalcy, Montiel said the center has shifted its operations. Now, he said, staff are coordinating indoor services while also providing meals for pickup – a hybrid model meant to satisfy members either reluctant or eager to resume pre-pandemic activities.
Meanwhile, Montiel sees joy in those who have returned. Some, he said, have cried upon seeing him again.
“They’ve got to go out and socialize,” he said.
Even when cases surged in Santa Cruz County, the Nogales Senior Center continued serving members at a distance, providing hot meals via curbside pickup. But for 21 months, the center cancelled its indoor dining to stave off the coronavirus.
Now that it’s reopened, occupants are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Montiel said. Before they enter and dine indoors, members must have their temperature checked. Within the cafeteria, paper signs remind guests to wash their hands frequently.
A booster shot has not been mandated, Montiel added, though he noted many seniors have received one nonetheless.
‘We come’
On Thursday, a handful of members had gathered in the center’s dining area, which remained mostly empty. But as they shared lunch, one group of friends told the NI the center’s reopening was cause for celebration – including two women who said attending the center pre-pandemic had helped them cope with the deaths of their husbands.
Norma Bruce was one of them; she began showing up to the Senior Center in 2015. While she has dozens of relatives – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – she said it’s a comfort to spend time with friends from her own generation.
“It’s a very special group for us, because we’re from the same age,” she said. Moments before, they’d been debating the merits of Mexican singers Pedro Infante and Javier Solis.
“We play, we talk,” said Guadalupe Salazar, who sat across from her sister, Rosa Bustamante. Before the pandemic, Salazar had sung in a choir at the center; members participated in exercise classes. In March of 2020, the center was organizing a casino trip in Tucson. The pandemic put a halt to all of that.
When Aida Alvarez found out the center would reopen on Dec, 6, she circled the date on her calendar. The Nogales High School mariachi band performed to welcome the returning members.
Still, things are not the same. The choir, Salazar said, has not resumed, though she hopes it will. Before the pandemic, a van was available for seniors in need of transportation. Montiel said the service hasn’t started back up – a precaution meant to further prevent transmission of the virus.
Some have found workarounds: Bustamante drives, and takes Salazar to the center as well.
Still, Montiel acknowledged, “There are so many that cannot come. And right now we're tied up with the pandemic.”
While the omicron variant has been detected in northern Arizona, Santa Cruz County Health Director Jeff Terrell said during a phone call Thursday that the county has not been notified of any local omicron cases. He did, however, add that the variant is detected through a state-led testing system rather than at the local level.
As they finished their meal and prepared for a card game, the women at the center on Thursday acknowledged there was a fear among some of returning due to the variant.
“But, well, we come, trusting in God,” Bustamante said with a laugh.