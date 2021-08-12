Crews from KE&G Construction this week put the finishing touches on a Liberty Utilities sewer line replacement project in Rio Rico that involved excavating a section of Yavapai Drive in front of the Rio Rico Plaza.
Martin Garlant, senior operations manager for Liberty Utilities, said the project consisted of replacing 400 feet of line, and work began on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The roadway was repaved and reopened on Wednesday, though there was still some clean-up work left to do.
“Replacing this sewer line improved the integrity of the system and minimized the potential for future environmental issues,” Garlant wrote in an email, in which he also said that infrastructure investments like this one “allow us to improve our current system and support future residential and business growth.”