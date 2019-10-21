A man turned himself in for arrest on Monday morning in Patagonia after local authorities learned about an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware.
Gregory Whitcoe, 48, was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Patagonia Marshal Joe Patterson.
Patterson wrote in a news release that his department had learned about the case on Saturday, Oct. 19, and made efforts to locate Whitcoe on Sunday, Oct. 20.
On the evening of Oct. 20, Whitcoe called the Marshal’s Office and said he would turn himself in the next day.
The arrest was made shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Patterson told the NI in a phone call.
An April 2018 post on a Delaware website showed that a man with Whitcoe’s name and date of birth had a 2008 arrest warrant for possession of child pornography and a 2012 warrant for failure to verify address.
It was unclear how long Whitcoe had been living in the Patagonia area.