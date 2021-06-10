A wildfire was spreading on the west flank of the Patagonia Mountains on Thursday, with zero-percent containment reported as of 11 a.m.
The so-called Shamrock Fire started at around midnight Thursday morning, the Coronado National Forest said in an announcement. It was burning grass and brush in a rugged area just north of Forest Service Road 61 (Duquense Road), northeast of Kino Springs.
The CNF reported the size of the fire at 125 acres in its 11 a.m. report, but the fire appeared to have spread significantly, primarily on its north side, since then.
The Shamrock Fire was being battled from the air with three very large airtankers, three large air tankers, three helicopters, one air attack and one lead plane assigned to the fire.
“Aircraft is being utilized for retardant and water bucket drops to slow fire spread,” the CNF said.
Four crews and three engines were part of the effort as well.
“The management objective is full suppression, and crews are going direct where they can do so safely,” the CNF said.