The Shamrock Fire in the Patagonia Mountains was close to full containment on Monday and an interagency fire management team that battled the blaze was set to turn over responsibility to a local ranger district.
By Monday afternoon, there was no visible smoke remaining, but crews continued to monitor firebreaks established around the blaze, according to Chrissy Pearson, a Coronado National Forest spokeswoman. She said fire was 95 percent contained.
In an update posted online on Sunday evening, CNF said the fire had burned 1,104 acres of grass and brush since starting at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. The cause of the fire was listed as “under investigation.”
The fire burned through rugged, mountainous terrain north of Forest Service Road 61 (Duquesne Road), northeast of Kino Springs. Late last week, dramatic plumes of smoke rose above the flames and were visible from downtown Nogales.
Meanwhile, woodlands firefighters were digging fire lines and dumping water and fire retardants on the fire from airplanes and helicopters. Firefighters worked through the hot weekend without injuries, Pearson said. In the Sunday update, CNF stated that six crews and a total of 173 personnel were assigned to the blaze, along with five engines, two helicopters and one air attack.
Previously, as many as 177 personnel had been assigned to the fire, along with large air tankers and very large air tankers, according to previous updates posted by CNF.
Though the fire burned in Santa Cruz County, Pearson said that the Sierra Vista Ranger District would takeover responsibility for the fire.
She added that wildfires like the Shamrock Fire typically aren’t determined to be completely out until monsoon rains hit the area. That’s because there may be continued smoldering within the fire area, like tree stumps or roots that continue to burn underground.
The Shamrock Fire is the largest of several recent fires in Santa Cruz County, information on a federal incident website shows. The Harshaw Fire was fully contained by June 3 after burning through 149 acres southeast of Patagonia. The Warsaw Fire burned 950 acres near the U.S.-Mexico border in the far western corner of the county and was fully contained by May 27.