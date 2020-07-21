David Hathaway is the top spender so far in the race for Santa Cruz County sheriff, followed by Keith Barth, Rafael “Rafita” Corrales and Jose “Joe” Agosttini, in that order, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.
As of June 30, Hathaway had raised a total of $63,180 for his campaign and reported spending a little more than $60,100. Barth was next, taking in a little more than $41,000 for his campaign and spending $31,450 as of the close of the second quarter reporting period.
Corrales reported raising approximately $12,980, of which he had spent about $7,920. Agosttini reported more modest campaign finances, with contributions that totaled a little more than $1,360 and expenditures of less than $1,010.
Candidates Andrew Ibarra and David Ruiz, who round out the six-member field, have not submitted any campaign finance reports to the County Elections Office. Candidates are exempt from the reporting requirements as long as their campaign income and expenditures remain less than $1,200.
Hathaway’s campaign financing has come in the form of $54,100 out of his own pocket, with the remaining $9,080 coming from donations from supporters, his reports show.
His biggest contributors included Nogales retiree Robert Hathaway ($1,450); local produce broker Michael Vohland ($1,000); Nogales resident Rosalie Hathaway ($750); and Nogales rancher Paul Hathaway ($600). Darcy Olmos of Kenny’s Produce in Green Valley and Brian Chapman of Midwest Backgrounds in Illinois have both contributed $500.
Hathaway’s biggest expenditures, according to his self-reporting, were for more than $20,700 to the Nogales International for print advertising; more than $8,000 to Build-A-Sign in Austin, Texas, for stickers and signs; nearly $6,600 to Carmen Ojeda of Nogales, Sonora for ads on radio station XENY; and $3,000 to La Maxima 99.1 FM of Nogales for radio ads.
Barth’s biggest donors through June 30 were Gail Getzwiller of Sonoita ($3,000); Elgin retiree Charles Doolittle ($2,600); Elgin rancher Peter Robbins ($2,000); and Patagonia retiree Henry Arnest ($1,700).
Patagonia real estate broker Laura Jean Miller and Nogales lawyer Mark Williams each contributed $1,500 to Barth’s campaign, while Elgin vintner Kathleen Crockett chipped in $1,250 and Sonoita resident Donna Federici added $1,200.
Barth’s campaign finance reports uploaded to the Santa Cruz County webpage did not include specific details of his expenditures for the 2019 calendar year, although he reported spending approximately $14,645 during that period.
Through the first six months of 2020, Barth’s biggest expenditures included nearly $6,180 to Tarasco Banners and Signs in Nogales for campaign signs; nearly $3,100 to Clear Channel in Tucson for billboard advertising; and $1,330 to B&D Trophies in Albuquerque, N.M., for campaigning materials.
Corrales received $1,000 donations each from Rio Rico lawyer Francisco Romero, Francisco Ahumada of P&A Trucking, and Luis Estrada of Koritas Produce. He also took in $500 each from George Wise of Wise Trucking; Rio Rico residents Sean Barton and Chris Damon; and Tubac resident Jorge M. Ruiz.
Corrales also reported receiving more than $2,220 from a roping event fundraiser in November 2019.
Agosttini’s biggest contributions included $200 donations each from Nogales retiree Rosalba Yrigoyen and C-Bar Hauling Inc.; $150 from Martinez Funeral Chapel; and $100 donations each from Richard and Carmen Cramer of Green Valley; Sergio Bolanos of B Line Hauling; and retirees Larry and Elvia Swanson of Nogales.
Barth, Corrales, Hathaway and Ruiz are all running as Democrats and are on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary. The winner will advance to the general election to face Agosttini and Ibarra, who are running as Independents.
All six are hoping to replace Sheriff Antonio Estrada, a Democrat who is retiring after seven terms in office.