Sheriff Antonio “Tony” Estrada presented representatives of the Santa Cruz Council on Aging Senior Center in Nogales with a check for $1,000 from the Arizona Sheriff’s Association (ASA) following a Rotary Club ceremony in his honor last Thursday.
Traditionally, the member sheriffs of the ASA chip in to present a colleague who has served at least two terms with memorabilia in recognition of their service – many times, a pistol or rifle.
“In this case, Tony requested a donation to the senior center,” said ASA President Jim Driscoll. “That was absolutely a wonderful gesture. We’ve never seen that. It just underscores his continued commitment to the community. I’ve known Tony for more than 40 years. He’s a great sheriff and just a great guy.”
Estrada expressed appreciation for the gesture of his ASA colleagues, and said that being able to help the center “with all its good work” was gratifying.