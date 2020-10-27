U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva on Friday recognized outgoing Santa Cruz County Sheriff Antonio Estrada by submitting a statement to the Congressional Record in honor of Estrada’s 50-plus-year-career in law enforcement.
According to the text of the statement, Grijalva noted Estrada’s “humble beginnings,” which included being born in Nogales, Sonora in 1944 and emigrating to Nogales, Ariz. with his family.
“A proud immigrant himself, he always promoted the welfare of immigrants and is an advocate for the border town,” the statement said.
Grijalva recalled that Estrada joined the Nogales Police Department in 1966, and was eventually sworn in as sheriff in January 1993.
“His long exemplary career in law enforcement counts many accolades,” Grijalva said. “However, as our country currently faces tensions between communities and local law enforcement, his greatest accomplishment could arguably be the longstanding positive relationship maintained between the local law enforcement agency and its community under his leadership.”
He praised Estrada for not only enforcing the law with strength, but also with “compassion, empathy, integrity, dedication, commitment and passion.”
“Sheriff Estrada publicly defended those values and the people of Santa Cruz County against those who would demean the community,” he said.
Estrada is now in his seventh-consecutive term as sheriff, and Grijalva noted that he is the only Hispanic and longest-serving sheriff in the state.
Estrada opted not to run for re-election in 2020 and will retire at the end of the year.