Keith Barth, a candidate for Santa Cruz County sheriff, has been reprimanded for an ethics violation related to Facebook posts.
It’s the second time that the Arizona Commission on Judicial Ethics has reprimanded Barth for violations related to his bid for the sheriff’s office.
At issue in the latest case, announced publicly in June, are two posts to Barth’s campaign Facebook page in February that described him as “Judge Barth” and a third showing him in a black robe after apparently performing a wedding.
In a document rendering its decision on the complaint, the commission wrote that Bart had violated a ruling stating: “A judge shall not abuse the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interests of the judge or others, or allow others to do so.”
Barth told the NI that he didn’t mean to make a mistake, but said the violation was “very minor” and that the judicial rules “take it a little too far.”
He also asserted that the complaint was politically motivated and part of a harassment campaign directed at him and his family.
Barth is currently a part-time magistrate in Huachuca City, according to the judicial ethics commission’s order. He previously served as justice of the peace at the now-shuttered Sonoita Justice Court.
In a written response to the complaint, Barth said that he was an ordained minister and the black robe in the wedding photo was a clerical robe.
He also told the commission that there was a “lapse in training” after his campaign committee replaced its social media director in March 2020 and the person did not understand rules against posting photos in clerical robes or using the term “judge.”
The posts in question were dated Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Fed. 22, according to the commission’s order.
Barth also said in his response that the posts had been removed or modified, but the commission found that, even after receiving the response, two posts still used the term “Judge Barth.”
Barth was previously reprimanded by the same commission in February 2019 over a Facebook page and online story that declared his candidacy for sheriff in 2018, while he was still serving in elected office at the Sonoita Justice Court.
In that case, Barth said a family member took the Facebook page live without his knowledge.