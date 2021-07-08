Several state governors have announced plans to send law enforcement officers and National Guard troops to aid officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona and Texas.
But on Tuesday, Sheriff David Hathaway told the County Board of Supervisors that he has not yet received word about whether any of those troops and officers will be sent to the Santa Cruz County area.
“Just to let you know, just rest assured, I haven’t had any outreach,” Hathaway said during the board’s call to the public, adding: “I don’t know how they would operate here without my authority. I’m the chief law enforcement officer for the county.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for help last month with their states’ efforts to prevent migrants from entering the country illegally and deter drugs from crossing the border.
As of Thursday, several Republican governors had announced they would send a combination of National Guard troops, state troopers and local law enforcement officers to Arizona and Texas.
And while Hathaway said he hadn’t heard of any additional help being sent to Santa Cruz County, he said he saw several problems with that possibility.
“Obviously, we see all kinds of safety issues with that – people that don’t know the terrain, they don’t know the people, they operate on different frequencies, different uniforms, different vehicles,” he said. “They would not be deputized under my authority.”
In April, Hathaway told the supervisors that he had declined an offer initiated at the time by Gov. Doug Ducey to have Arizona National Guard troops come to Santa Cruz County to help with border enforcement, saying he felt it was unnecessary.