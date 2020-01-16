Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to arrests in a burglary and assault incident that took place on Camino Estrella in Rio Rico earlier this week, Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said.
A man called sheriff’s dispatch shortly before midnight on Monday, Jan. 13 to report that a group of approximately four people had entered his property and knocked him out with a pistol before taking off in an unknown direction, according to the dispatch report.
“I just want to emphasize this: it wasn’t a random incident. We have reason to believe that they were at the house for a specific reason, so I don’t think any other residents or anybody in that area was in danger regarding this incident,” Gonzales told the NI.
Gonzales said that three men were inside the home when the armed intruders, all wearing ski masks to conceal their identity, entered the residence to threaten the men, ultimately striking one of them with a pistol.
However, due to the lack of information available, no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We don’t have a description of the individuals, we don’t have a vehicle description or any license plate. All we have is the report of what the victims at the residence reported,” Gonzales said.
He asked that people come forward if they have any additional information on the incident or saw suspicious activity in the area.
“Sometimes, even the smallest detail they think is not important turns out to be the information we need to start heading in the right direction,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (520) 761-7869.
Parents under investigation after child sickened by THC edibles
Two Sonoita parents are under investigation after their child consumed several edibles containing THC – the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects – according to information from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 7, a woman called sheriff’s dispatch to request an ambulance for a 5-year-old who was “feeling ill” and had “gray lips” after he had eaten multiple THC edibles.
On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales confirmed that the child was safe and deputies were following up with the parents to further investigate the incident.
“Just as you can imagine, when you expose something like that to a child, they obviously have some side effects and they start acting outside their normal behavior,” Gonzales told the NI.
He added that the child’s mother said the THC edibles might have belonged to a family member who can legally possess marijuana and had been at their residence for a visit. The parents stated they had secured the edibles, but their child had still managed to get his hands on them.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to collect a statement from the supposed owner of the edibles, Gonzales said, at which point the investigation report will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review.
While he’s not aware of any strict regulations regarding how THC edibles must be stored, Gonzales said that when a child gets their hands on one, authorities become concerned about whether preventative measures were in place.
“Whether the parents took the appropriate steps to ensure that the child wouldn’t be exposed to that, that’s a decision that the county attorney will have to make,” he said.
In 2018, a Rio Rico woman whose 3-year-old son was hospitalized after ingesting marijuana-laced cookies she left on a table was convicted of endangerment and sentenced to three years of probation, which included 12 weekends in jail.