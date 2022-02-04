A three-star general, a Green Beret, and other military and law enforcement veterans comprise the most recent class of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Assist Team.
Their graduation ceremony was conducted on Friday, Jan. 28, beneath a ramada at the Sheriff’s Office, marking the end of the first phase of the LEA process – 100 hours of in-house training. They are still officers in training, however. Now they’ll endure 96 hours of field work, primarily on patrol, but also in detention and in the dispatch or communications center, said Sheriff David Hathaway.
“These individuals will perform a very important function,” Hathaway explained during the commencement. “Primary investigative responsibilities still rely on core employees – the detectives of our office. Primary patrol responsibilities still fall on our patrol division. But more than half of what the Sheriff’s Office does can be done by a volunteer.”
That includes welfare checks on individuals who are at risk, and security checks on houses when residents are away from home and request the free service.
“They can also do public assistance, community outreach, traffic control assistance at public events, and crime deterrence by being out visible in the community,” said Hathaway, adding that most are also involved with Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue Team.
James A. Soto, former presiding judge of the Santa Cruz County Superior Court and now U.S. district judge in Tucson, congratulated the grads and recognized their spouses, families and friends for their support.
Soto noted that law enforcement has come increasingly under scrutiny. To help build and maintain respect among the community, he asked the new crop of LEAs to exercise self-awareness and reminded them of the prevalence of smart phones that can capture video at almost any scene.
“I cannot overemphasize the importance of that,” Soto said.
He warned of the increasing polarization between those who support and oppose law enforcement. During jury selection “we have to excuse many potential jurors who think that law enforcement agents can do no wrong … and they feel they have to defend and protect it. But we also have a sizable number of jurors who now tell me that they don’t trust law enforcement agents anymore; that they think they’re crooked and that they do all kinds of horrible things,” Soto said. “It’s a really big problem in our society that you as LEAs are going to have to deal with and hopefully help change that culture.”
“If you hold yourself to high standards and a high level of integrity, that’s going to make your job a lot easier,” he said.
Soto also emphasized the need for good verbal and written communication skills.
“Develop a compassion and empathy for the people you are dealing with,” he said. “You are going to see people … who are under a considerable amount of stress, whether it’s after a car accident, or whether there is some incident at a residence or at a business. And they’re going to make a lot of bad decisions, unfortunately.
“You are going to have instances where the situation can escalate very rapidly. It could turn into a very ugly scene … and you need to have to have the ability to communicate with folks and negotiate with them in order to reduce the tension.”
The class speaker was Jeffrey Buchanan, a recently retired lieutenant general who graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of science in wildlife ecology and a master of arts in leadership development from the U.S. Military Academy. He served four tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, then retired in July 2019 as commander of the U.S. Army North.
Buchanan spoke about the attributes and introduced each of his nine classmates. They include Richard Cardillo, Ryan Lovato, Rene Martinez, Steve McEwen, Robert Munger, Benjamin Norzagaray, Edgar Ortega, Douglas Snow and Kevin Wilusz.
This brings the total number of LEAs who volunteer for the department to 19.