The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was awarded a federal grant of $22,660 through the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The funds are meant to enhance traffic safety programs for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, the grant will be used this way:
• $11,900 on training for Driving Under the Influence/impaired driving enforcement.
• $5,760 to cover expenses related to occupant protection enforcement and training.
• $5,000 in overtime and other employee-related expenses for enhanced speed and traffic enforcement.