The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is getting financial aid from the state to help it recruit and retain deputies and adult corrections officers. The county's juvenile detention center, however, was shuttered earlier this fiscal year due to staffing problems, according to Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink, whose department oversees the center.

The Arizona Legislature is distributing a maximum of $650,000 to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to attract new hires and retain employees.

The funding package, which was signed into law by former Gov. Doug Ducey last June, will allow the Sheriff’s Office to distribute one-time recruitment payments of up to $5,000 each for new line-level deputies and detention officers.



