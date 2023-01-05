The Arizona Legislature is distributing a maximum of $650,000 to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to attract new hires and retain employees.
The funding package, which was signed into law by former Gov. Doug Ducey last June, will allow the Sheriff’s Office to distribute one-time recruitment payments of up to $5,000 each for new line-level deputies and detention officers.
The state’s administration department can also provide one-time payments of up to $10,000 for current Sheriff’s Office staff. The payments apply only to line-level deputies and detention officers working under the Sheriff’s Office, according to state documents.
The County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement during a public meeting Tuesday morning.
It comes as the Sheriff’s Office struggles to retain detention officers in particular, according to Sheriff David Hathaway. Speaking to the NI Tuesday, he described the difficulties his office has faced in competing with private security firms and larger municipalities and counties – all of which, he said, generally pay higher salaries.
“Anything that can help us with retention. To stop the turnover,” Hathaway said.
Current job openings posted to the county’s website show a starting annual salary of $33,146 for adult corrections officer. According to the Sheriff’s Office webpage, salaries for deputies start at $37,317.
Juvenile detention center closed
Meanwhile, the county juvenile detention center has closed altogether due to staffing issues.
While the Sheriff’s Office oversees operations at a 372-bed adult detention center, a smaller, 32-bed detention center for minors has functioned for years under the Superior Court.
This fiscal year, however, the juvenile detention center closed, according to Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink. The center had encountered challenges in recruiting and retaining staff members – largely because of the pay, Fink told the NI.
“It closed for a number of reasons, but primarily because we were unable to get the county to increase the salaries,” he said.
The closure came only four years after the county inked a promising deal with Cochise County to house its underage detainees. At the time the agreement was announced, County Manager Jennifer St. John said it would result in $500,000-$600,000 in annual revenue and/or savings for the local juvenile jail.
But with the facility now out of operation, Santa Cruz County has negotiated a contract to use Pinal County’s juvenile detention center. Now, Fink said, if a minor in Santa Cruz County is sentenced to a correctional facility, they’re sent to Florence – a more than two-hour drive north of Nogales.
That distance, Fink said, can place stress and trauma on the detained child, along with family members attempting to visit them.
“They’re separated from their environment,” Fink added.
Currently, Fink said, there are a couple of transport officers still employed through the Juvenile Detention Services Division – they assist children in making the journey up to Pinal County.
And while Sheriff’s Office detention officers could be eligible for the new payments from the state, employees at the Juvenile Detention Services Division won’t be able to receive the state funds, due to the fact that they’re working under Superior Court, rather than the Sheriff’s Office.
Asked whether Santa Cruz County’s juvenile detention center could, one day, reopen, Fink responded: “It’s really hard to reopen a detention facility.”
No effect on pension debt
Speaking about the new Sheriff’s Office funding, Hathaway emphasized that the money will come from the state, rather than the county’s general fund.
What’s more, the funding won’t have any impact on the county’s long-standing pension debt, according to County Finance Director Mauricio Chavez.
“This does not have any effect on any Arizona retirement,” he told the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Like many local governments in Arizona, Santa Cruz County owes money to the state’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System as the county continues to pay pensions to its retired Sheriff’s Office employees. As of June 30, 2021, the county had racked up a liability of more than $11 million.
But by selling municipal bonds, the county has considerably lowered its pension debt in recent months. As of June 30, 2022, one year later, the county owed under $2.1 million to PSPRS.
St. John echoed Chavez’s comments that pension debt would go unaffected by the new funding.
The state, St. John told the board, has already received a legal opinion confirming that the payments would be “non-pensionable.”