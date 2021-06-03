The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body, possibly that of an undocumented foreign national, that was found north of the Pete Kitchen neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Lt. Gerardo Castillo said dispatchers received a call at around 6 p.m. on June 1, from someone reporting what appeared to be a “lifeless body” near the 500 block of East Frontage Road and Niko’s Way, just north of Nogales city limits.
Responding deputies located an unresponsive male between the ages of late 30s to early 40s. Castillo said officers sought medical attention for the man, but were unsuccessful in reviving him.
“There were no signs of trauma or foul play,” Castillo said on Wednesday. “Right now it’s classified as an undetermined death, and we assume it could be a foreign national.”
The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson, he said, where they would perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.
Castillo added that the Sheriff’s Office was working alongside the Mexican Consulate in Nogales to try to identify the person’s next of kin, in case the man was indeed a foreign national.