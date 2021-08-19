A sign announces the closure of Pendleton Drive at Avenida Coatimundi due to flooding several hundred years ahead late last month. The Sheriff’s Office says some drivers are ignoring signs like this one and are getting stuck on flooded roadways.
As Santa Cruz County continues to experience rain and flash floods from the monsoon, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to take extra precaution while driving near flooded areas.
Since July, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to at least 10 calls about cars and their drivers becoming stuck in high water and needing rescue, according to Lt. Gerardo Castillo.
“It has been (pretty bad). It’s just like they say, ‘Turn around don’t drown,’” Castillo said. “I guess a lot of people underestimate the power of the water and the dirt and the debris that the flood is bringing.”
He added that the Sonoita Creek wash on Pendleton Drive in Rio Rico is the most common area from which deputies have had to rescue vehicles this season.
On Wednesday morning at around 2 a.m., he said, dispatch officers received a call about two cars becoming stuck in the floodwater at the Sonoita Creek wash, which then led to a more complicated removal process than usual.
“One of the tow trucks got stuck getting the cars out, so we needed to get a hold of another tow truck,” Castillo said.
He added that, while deputies took down the details of the incident, one of the cars rescued from the flood also turned up in their records as a stolen vehicle.
He was unable to provide additional details about the incident, and said it was still under investigation.
Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Castillo focused his attention on keeping the public safe from the floodwater.
“A tow truck is a lot heavier than a regular truck and it got stuck, so obviously it’s not wise to enter into the wash when it’s running,” he said.
“If there’s running water and there are signs, then respect the signs. If there’s running water and no signs, then please use your common sense, your best judgment, and turn around.”