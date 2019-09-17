After more than a week since the initial report, local authorities are still searching for a body that was seen being carried by floodwaters in the Nogales Wash north of city limits.
A Sheriff’s Office dispatch report from Sept. 7 stated that the Nogales Suburban Fire Station reported at 3 p.m. that day that “they saw a body in the wash with no signs of life going north (of) Chula Vista,” and added that it appeared to be a female with long hair.
But as of Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said that authorities had still been unsuccessful in their search.
“The body has not been recovered as of yet,” Gonzales told the NI on Monday. “Yesterday our Search and Rescue team went out again to search along the river and did not locate the body.”
Gonzales added that the Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Sahuarita Police Department last week, when SPD used its drone to aid in the search.
In late August, a total of three bodies were recovered from north-flowing waterways in Santa Cruz County, all belonging to people believed to have been swept away in Nogales, Sonora during a heavy rainstorm on Aug. 21 and carried through drainage tunnels that feed into the Nogales Wash.
All three bodies were identified, with one victim confirmed as a Rio Rico resident and the other two from Nogales, Sonora.