Beginning next month, the Patagonia Marshal’s Office will close and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies will take over policing duties in the town.
The move was finalized on Wednesday when the Patagonia Town Council approved an Intergovernmental agreement with Santa Cruz County for the sheriff’s services. They also approved a deal that will have the County Animal Control Department provide services in the town.
The Marshal’s Office will close before Marshal Joe Patterson was set to retire in August, after a decade on the job. It will take effect on July 1, the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022.
The council’s move was first reported on Wednesday night by the Patagonia Regional Times.
Sheriff David Hathaway said the agreement will eventually guarantee that deputies are present in Patagonia for 108 hours per week, or roughly 15 hours per day, and on-call for local residents around the clock. He said the Sheriff’s Office will ask county officials for permission to hire three new deputies to handle the additional workload.
Patagonia Town Manager Ron Robinson said he had been looking into the possibility of replacing the Marshal’s Office with Sheriff’s Office deputies for several months before presenting the deal for the town council’s approval.
Robinson said that the Marshal’s Office provides 64-100 coverage hours per week and had had budgetary issues in the past. The PRT reported that, in addition to Patterson, the Marshal’s Office employed two deputies.
The agreement will have the town pay the county $358,000 and is initially set to last one year, Robinson said, adding that that is the same amount that was budgeted for the Marshal’s Office.
The PRT reported that Marshal Patterson had complained about the move at Wednesday’s meeting, alleging that it was done in retaliation for a complaint he had filed against another person who works with the town.
Robinson told the NI that the town council had approved the deal in an unanimous 5-0 vote.
“Basically, it was a business decision. It gives the town more coverage for the same amount of money,” he said.
Robinson added that the town’s agreement with the Sheriff’s Office will be reviewed in six months.