Community members should be careful while providing personal information via telephone, as scam callers have recently been targeting local residents, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the scam calls are being made from out-of-state and toll-free telephone numbers. The callers identify themselves as Social Security and IRS employees, and sometimes allege that the recipients of the call are targets of federal investigators.
The callers then proceed to ask for personal information and demand money transfers, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post.
Within the past week, two individuals notified sheriff’s dispatchers that they were victims of fraud after they were tricked into providing personal information to scam callers who pretended to be Social Security Administration employees.
A dispatch report dated Feb. 26 stated that a woman received a call from someone saying that her daughter had been kidnapped. However, Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales told the NI that it was confirmed to be another fraudulent call, and the woman’s daughter was OK.
An NPD report from the same day stated that a woman received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security office. The woman said the caller told her that a warrant was out for her arrest, according to the report.