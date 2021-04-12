The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office welcomed one of its own back home last Friday afternoon as Detective Sgt. Oscar Peña returned from a Tucson hospital, where he had been hospitalized for several months due to COVID-19.
Three officers on motorcycles escorted Peña in his family vehicle as it headed south on Interstate 19 toward Exit 17. Meanwhile, about a dozen more law enforcement units from the Sheriff’s Office, Nogales Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol followed behind with their emergency lights flashing.
As the motorcade made its way from the interstate onto Rio Rico Drive, more law enforcement officers, joined by a number of community members, cheered and honked car horns from the side of the road as Peña drove by and waved from his passenger window.
It was the first time Peña was able to set foot in his home community and see many of his friends and family since he was hospitalized for coronavirus complications in December, according to Lt. Gerardo Castillo of the Sheriff’s Office.
“We are so glad that he is recuperating,” Sheriff David Hathaway, who was one of the cheering bystanders along Rio Rico Drive, told the NI in an email. “It was really great to see so many church members, friends and professional colleagues showing up to welcome him back with a very visible and audible display of waving, cheers and horns honking.”
Fernanda Castillo and Angelica Barajas, who also showed up on Rio Rico Drive for the big welcome, said both their husbands had worked alongside Peña, and they were all happy to know he was back in the community.
“He’s a very, very kind person,” Barajas said, adding that she has known Peña since grade school. “He’s very loved by the whole community.”
For Castillo, it was important to show her respect for Peña.
“He’s served so much for our community, so this is a way of responding with that gratitude,” Castillo said.
Peña, a Nogales native, graduated from Nogales High School in 1988. He first joined the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff in 1997.
He resigned in 2003 to serve with the U.S. Border Patrol, then returned to the Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2016.