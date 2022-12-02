As a contractor hired by Gov. Doug Ducey continues to stack shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County, moving westward into the San Rafael Valley, Sheriff David Hathaway said he’s ready to make a stand at the Santa Cruz County line.
If anyone tries to put the containers in his jurisdiction, Hathaway told the NI on Thursday, they’ll be arrested for illegal dumping.
“I’m just going to make sure they don’t enter our county,” he said.
The sheriff’s warning comes as contractors build a 10-mile border barrier in a southwestern region of Cochise County – within a few miles of the Santa Cruz County line.
That work has prompted protests from environmental activists and a warning from National Forest officials. And while no barrier construction has begun in Santa Cruz County, fast-moving trucks are already traveling through an eastern swath of the county with the shipping containers, creating safety concerns among residents, according to one Elgin woman.
Reached Thursday, Ducey spokesperson CJ Karamargin said the current stretch of border barrier is meant for Cochise County, though he would not confirm whether any further construction would take place in Santa Cruz County.
Still, he said the outgoing governor was determined to continue the effort in Arizona.
“Gov. Ducey has no intention of slowing or stopping the effort to fill gaps in the border barrier,” CJ Karamargin said.
Roundabout journey
In August, contractors began piling industrial-sized shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County. The purpose, Ducey said at the time, was to plug several holes left in the border fence after President Biden took office.
After 11 days of work, the Governor’s Office said, the workers filled five gaps in the Yuma area, totaling 3,820 linear feet – or about three-quarters of a mile.
“Our Border Barrier Mission is a win for Arizona, our communities, our farmers and our law enforcement,” Ducey said later that month.
Almost immediately, the shipping containers drew skepticism. That month, journalist Claudia Ramos tweeted a photograph of two shipping containers placed along the Yuma border: the structures had fallen to the ground.
Still, the construction has continued.
In September, a cluster of shipping containers appeared at the National Guard Armory along Western Avenue in Nogales, drawing speculation that a barrier might be constructed locally. Several gaps exist east and west of Nogales along the U.S.-Mexico border, though the terrain is notably rugged and hilly, raising questions about the practicality of a shipping container wall.
About a month after they appeared in Nogales, the shipping containers vanished. Around the same time, containers were spotted in Whetstone – about 30 miles north of the border in Cochise County.
Legal questions
Hathaway has expressed opposition to Ducey’s shipping container project in the past. Speaking to the NI in September, he called the idea ridiculous.
But what’s more, Hathaway asserts that it’s unlawful, too.
“It’s illegal to just go dump a container out there and leave it there,” he said Thursday.
While Hathaway said he can charge the builders for illegal dumping, Ducey’s project also faces federal challenges.
The ongoing barrier construction in Cochise County stretches across the Coronado National Forest. On Wednesday, the CNF issued a statement warning travelers to stay away from the area due to the presence of “unauthorized, armed security personnel on-site.”
“The Forest Service has informed the state that the presence of the containers is unlawful,” the statement added.
And in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation warned against the shipping container project, calling it “a violation of federal law.”
Others have actively sought to deter the construction. On Monday, Cochise County officials said a caller had expressed concern over protesters blocking construction of the barrier, according to the Sierra Vista-based Herald/Review. Photos and videos circulated on social media, depicting demonstrators as they chanted at a construction site along the border.
Unlike his counterpart in Santa Cruz County, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has publicly supported the shipping container mission.
“We’re grateful for Gov. Ducey’s bold actions to protect Arizona and its citizens,” he said in October.
Dannels, like Ducey, is a Republican. Hathaway is a Democrat who campaigned for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who is set to replace Ducey in January.
For now, Hathaway said, he’s monitoring the progress of the shipping containers and keeping close contact with the Coronado National Forest.
“Just kind of wait for them,” he said, “before they get that far.”
‘Barreling through’
In the rural community of Elgin, there’s a one-lane bridge that requires traffic to travel carefully and slowly, according to resident Sue Downing. And for the past month, she’s noticed trucks traveling through the area – quickly – carrying the hulking shipping containers.
“They certainly are not careful driving,” she said.
While Ducey’s barrier project has raised questions about immigration policy and federal law, Downing said she and other residents had concerns about the public safety impacts of the fast-moving vehicles. In the area, Downing pointed out, there’s a bus stop for local children.
While the barrier has not appeared in Santa Cruz County, Hathaway said, the trucks are traveling though the area along State Route 83 to reach the construction site.
His deputies, he added, have observed the vehicles “barreling through Elgin.”
Now, Hathaway said, he’s advising his deputies to look out for speed violations.
Karamargin – the spokesperson for Ducey’s office – said he didn’t want to be dismissive of residents’ concerns.
Still, he said the building wouldn’t go on forever.
“And then,” he added, “the construction will be done.”