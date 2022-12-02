County line

The eastern Santa Cruz County line with Cochise, near the U.S.-Mexico border south of Parker Canyon Lake.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

As a contractor hired by Gov. Doug Ducey continues to stack shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County, moving westward into the San Rafael Valley, Sheriff David Hathaway said he’s ready to make a stand at the Santa Cruz County line.

If anyone tries to put the containers in his jurisdiction, Hathaway told the NI on Thursday, they’ll be arrested for illegal dumping.

Crews sent by Gov. Doug Ducey are currently installing shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise, a few miles from the Santa Cruz County line.
As seen here on Nov. 20, the U.S.-Mexico border in far eastern Santa Cruz County is marked by vehicle barriers and range fencing. Crews sent by Gov. Doug Ducey are currently installing shipping containers along the border a few miles away in Cochise County.
The U.S.-Mexico border in far eastern Santa Cruz County is currently marked by vehicle barriers and range fencing through the San Rafael Valley. Crews sent by Gov. Doug Ducey are currently installing shipping containers along the border a few miles away in Cochise County.


