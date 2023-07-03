Shipping containers

Shipping containers sit in the National Guard Armory lot on Western Avenue in September 2022.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

The public will soon have the chance to buy shipping containers, courtesy of former Gov. Doug Ducey’s now abandoned mission to build a makeshift wall out of them along the state’s southern border.

But individuals won’t get their pick of color, they’ll have to arrange to have it shipped, and the seller – the state of Arizona – is warning that these containers aren’t in the greatest shape. Members of the public will also have to wait their turn until after government agencies and nonprofits get first dibs.



