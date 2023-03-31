Document

Documents provided to the NI disclose recent spending practices from the Mayor's Office.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

A new policy allowing the City of Nogales to issue credit cards to councilmembers proved to be divisive during a public meeting last week.

The resolution ultimately passed in a 5-2 vote, but not before questions arose over the spending practices of Mayor Jorge Maldonado, whose office already has a city-issued card.

Nogales in DC

Members of the Nogales city government meet with U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva in Washington this week. From left: City Attorney Jose Luis Machado, Deputy Attorney Ana Montoya, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., Grijalva, Mayor Jorge Maldonado and Councilman John Doyle. The group is in the nation's capital for a convention of the National League of Cities and Towns.


