A new policy allowing the City of Nogales to issue credit cards to councilmembers proved to be divisive during a public meeting last week.
The resolution ultimately passed in a 5-2 vote, but not before questions arose over the spending practices of Mayor Jorge Maldonado, whose office already has a city-issued card.
During the tense discussion, Councilman Saulo Bonilla produced a list of purchases from the mayor’s office.
“Councilmembers were not aware that Mayor Maldonado had a credit card,” Bonilla said during the March 23 meeting. “I do not think that we should be voting on a new policy until we get some answers (at) the next meeting on some of these expenditures.”
Since he was elected mayor, Maldonado has used city funds to cover a number of expenses, ranging from lunches for a consultant and inauguration supplies, to travel reimbursements for city-related events. According to an itemized list provided to Bonilla, the mayor’s office had charged upwards of $13,000 from December 2022 through March 14, 2023. Some expenses were paid for through a travel reimbursement form, others through purchasing orders, and others through a credit card.
The mayor’s office has an annual budget for city-related expenditures. For Fiscal Year 2023, that budget comes out to $156,640. Still, Bonilla expressed suspicion over the recent purchases.
“May I just remind mayor and council the year of 2009, 2010?” Bonilla said. “How that whole credit card fiasco ended for the City of Nogales?”
Maldonado took issue with the apparent reference to former Mayor Octavio Garcia-Von Borstel, who’d spent thousands of taxpayer dollars before he was arrested by the FBI in 2010 for bribery, theft, fraud and money laundering.
“I refuse to get compared – there’s no need to do any comparison,” Maldonado interjected, as Bonilla continued talking.
Speaking to the NI shortly after the council meeting, Maldonado discussed the expenditures openly, pointing to the transactions as necessary steps to promote and develop the City of Nogales.
Certain purchases – particularly meals – included expenses for other individuals, such as a consultant, the city’s manager and deputy manager, and a television journalist who helped Maldonado obtain tickets to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ inauguration. (Typically, journalists are not allowed to accept gifts from politicians.)
Maldonado, who also works a full-time job in the produce industry, emphasized his business background in networking for the city, adding that “to get, you’ve got to give.” He also described recent progress in convincing other agencies to assist with major city issues, like the IOI, a binational sewage line that’s leaked multiple times in recent years.
“Will this worry me? Will this take my sleep? No,” Maldonado said of Bonilla’s assertions. “‘Cause I’ve got nothing to hide.”
The budgets
Under the newly passed credit card policy, the mayor and council members will have the chance to request and receive cards for city-related purchases. Elected officials can then use the cards to make transactions, rather than going through the city’s previous system, which involved reimbursements.
Also according to the resolution passed last week, the mayor and council must report all expenditures publicly at regular monthly meetings.
The new system does not change the amount of funding in the mayor and council’s current budget.
“We are all given a budget, so the public can know, for traveling, for buying shirts and so forth,” Councilwoman Liza Montiel said during the March 23 meeting.
Along with the mayor’s budget of $156,640, the city council holds an annual budget of $167,914.
The credit card policy states simply that the cards can be used for “expenses in furtherance of the beneficial conduct of official City of Nogales business,” though it does not go into further detail of what entails official city business.
While City Attorney Jose Luis Machado emphasized that it wasn’t his decision to promote or oppose the policy, he said the new system had checks and balances, eliminating potential gray areas of how elected officials spend taxpayer dollars.
Still, there was one gray area: Why did Maldonado’s office already have a credit card?
“So you’re saying that Mayor Maldonado was not in violation when he got that card back on Jan. 10, I believe?” Bonilla asked. “Because none of us knew.”
“I am saying that that is not clear,” Machado answered.
“Well, if it’s not clear, why was the card given to him?” Bonilla retorted.
Machado replied: “There’s very few things that are absolutely clear. You can get ‘em as clear as you can try. … That’s what I’m trying to do here.”
The transactions
Maldonado discussed his spending with the NI after the March 23 meeting; Bonilla also provided this reporter with a copy of the expenditures.
On Jan. 5, Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn in to serve as Arizona’s next governor. That day, Maldonado attended her inauguration ceremony, along with Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez, consultant Raul Ibarra, and David Figueroa, head of the Mexican state of Sonora’s office in Arizona.
An invoice apparently signed by City Manager Edward Dickie shows that during Hobbs’ inauguration, the mayor charged $335 to a purchasing card belonging to the city to pay for a meal for himself, Bojorquez, Ibarra and Figueroa at a steakhouse in Phoenix.
On the same invoice, about $21 was charged for two Starbucks trips. Maldonado said he’d purchased coffee for Bojorquez and a Televisa reporter who’d helped him attend Hobbs’ inauguration.
“Just treating them a coffee goes a long way,” Maldonado said, adding that he’d cleared it with Dickie.
Also in January, Maldonado visited El Paso, Texas, listing on the invoice that he’d gone to meet with President Joe Biden. The president’s visit to the city lasted just several hours, and he did not meet with officials from other border towns.
That day, however, Maldonado’s office charged $97 for a meal – including a $62 ribeye steak – along with $72 spent on unleaded gas in Las Cruces.
In early March, the mayor visited Phoenix. In a letter apparently signed by Maldonado, he described the event as a “meeting … with the city supporting the produce industry and (bringing) more businesses into our community.”
Other purchases included city-issued T-shirts with official logos, office supplies and photography services for Maldonado’s inauguration. The purchases also include gas reimbursement for travel to meetings in cities including Phoenix and Hermosillo, Sonora.
Another charge of about $4,195 was submitted with a Wells Fargo purchasing card to allow several city officials to attend the National League of Cities gathering in Washington, D.C. The charge covered submission fees for Maldonado, Bonilla, Doyle, and Montiel, along with Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., Machado, and Deputy City Attorney Anna Montoya.
Outside of their budget, the mayor and council do not earn a living salary: the mayor earns $50 a month, while council members make $25.
“I can’t carry the city out of my pocket,” Maldonado said, in reference to his expenditures.
He noted that he doesn’t advocate for a high salary for city officials – “not a 60, 70 thousand dollar-salary or something,” he added. But, “I think we deserve a little because time is money.”
The citizens of Nogales, however, have shown little interest in giving their elected officials a raise – even a modest one.
During a special election in May 2013, city voters soundly defeated a ballot measure that would have increased the mayor’s monthly salary to $1,300 and the councilmembers’ pay to $700 per month. The vote count showed 75 percent against to 25 percent in favor.