A 25-year-old local man died in a car crash on Western Avenue on Saturday night, the Nogales Police Department said on Monday.
The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on April 17 and involved one vehicle with a single occupant, NPD Cpl. Oscar Mesta said. The car was a blue Chevrolet sedan and the driver was dead when police arrived on the scene.
The driver was later identified as Luis Antonio Casarez of Nogales.
Mesta said the car was traveling west on Western Avenue and may have been going faster than the posted speed limit. Casarez lost control of the vehicle in the area of the intersection of Western Avenue and Hughes Street, and the car eventually hit a brick wall and spun – but didn’t roll over – before coming to rest at the northeast corner of Western Avenue and Western Place.
On Monday morning, police officers were at the scene, just west of A.J. Mitchell Elementary School, with measuring equipment and a drone.
Mesta pointed to bricks lying on the sidewalk where the car was found on Saturday night. He said the cause of the crash and Cazarez’s cause of death were still under investigation.
Traffic was diverted off of Western Avenue between Western Place and Hughes Street on Monday morning, as authorities worked in the area. NPD tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday that the stretch of Western Avenue would closed and tweeted again at approximately 11:15 a.m. that it was back open.
A truck labeled “Nogales Police DUI Enforcement Unit” was also present at the scene, but Mesta said that didn’t mean impairment was a factor in the crash – officers were just using it as an air-conditioned office space.
It “doesn’t appear” that Casarez was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he said.
Casarez ‘s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and toxicology report, Mesta added.